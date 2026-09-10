FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD and More Set for Pan Asian Repertory Theatre 50th Season
The season will include the 50th Anniversary Gala, which will be held in Chinatown at the Golden Unicorn Restaurant, plus more.
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has revealed the lineup for its 50th Milestone Season! The season will begin with a staged reading of Thursdays Come at Morning, written by Lee Cataluna, in collaboration with Les J.N. Mau, directed by Jeff Liu. Two strangers (played by Les J.N. Mau & Ken Narasaki) meet in a Honolulu cemetery, each still grieving, to share personal loss and healing. The reading will take place on Thursday, September 17 at 5pm in The Bruce Mitchell Room at Spaces@520 (520 8th Avenue). The reading is open to the public.
Directed by Ron Nakahara, Fire in the New World is set in a changing 1963 Vancouver, Canada. The play puts a young Sam at the center of Powel Street Japantown fighting back against more powerful people. Classic action noir mystery romance characters - Alexander a ruthless developer, Yumiko his missing wife, Kadota a police detective with dubious loyalties, café owner Rosie, and mysterious community denizens add to the puzzle to underscore themes of anti-Asian racism, post war resentment and gentrification relevant to our current lives and situation.” The play will run from February 2-28, 2027 at Theatre Row. Cast and creative team to be announced at a later date.
On Monday, April 19, 2027, the 50th Anniversary Gala will be held in Chinatown at the Golden Unicorn Restaurant (18 East Broadway). The evening, a salute to Tisa Chang and Pan Asian Rep’s legacy, with alumni luminaries who have graced their stage over 5 decades in attendance for a toast, featuring cocktails and a Royal Chinese Banquet. Further details will be forthcoming.
The 50th Milestone Season culminates with the annual 2-week play festival NuWorks 2027, an experimental short play series of self-created work from innovative artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance and music. The series will be presented in June 14-27, 2027 at Theatre Row. Details will be announced at a later date.
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/17-9/17)
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)