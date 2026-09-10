FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD and More Set for Pan Asian Repertory Theatre 50th Season

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Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has revealed the lineup for its 50th Milestone Season! The season will begin with a staged reading of Thursdays Come at Morning, written by Lee Cataluna, in collaboration with Les J.N. Mau, directed by Jeff Liu. Two strangers (played by Les J.N. Mau & Ken Narasaki) meet in a Honolulu cemetery, each still grieving, to share personal loss and healing. The reading will take place on Thursday, September 17 at 5pm in The Bruce Mitchell Room at Spaces@520 (520 8th Avenue). The reading is open to the public.

Directed by Ron Nakahara, Fire in the New World is set in a changing 1963 Vancouver, Canada. The play puts a young Sam at the center of Powel Street Japantown fighting back against more powerful people. Classic action noir mystery romance characters - Alexander a ruthless developer, Yumiko his missing wife, Kadota a police detective with dubious loyalties, café owner Rosie, and mysterious community denizens add to the puzzle to underscore themes of anti-Asian racism, post war resentment and gentrification relevant to our current lives and situation.” The play will run from February 2-28, 2027 at Theatre Row. Cast and creative team to be announced at a later date.

On Monday, April 19, 2027, the 50th Anniversary Gala will be held in Chinatown at the Golden Unicorn Restaurant (18 East Broadway). The evening, a salute to Tisa Chang and Pan Asian Rep’s legacy, with alumni luminaries who have graced their stage over 5 decades in attendance for a toast, featuring cocktails and a Royal Chinese Banquet. Further details will be forthcoming.

The 50th Milestone Season culminates with the annual 2-week play festival NuWorks 2027, an experimental short play series of self-created work from innovative artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance and music. The series will be presented in June 14-27, 2027 at Theatre Row. Details will be announced at a later date.

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