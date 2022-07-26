FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Cast Members to Take Part in Event at The Drama Book Shop in August

Click Here for More on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The five original daughters from Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Rachel Zatcoff, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, and Samantha Hahn will taking part in an event at the Drama Book Shop August 13th at 2pm.

They will be singing Matchmaker and signing copies of On The Roof: A look inside Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish by Samantha Hahn. On the Roof is a behind-the-scenes book that tells the story of the making of the original production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.

All attendees must wear a mask inside.

On The Roof- A Look Inside Fiddler On The Roof book only. No merchandise, photos or other souvenirs will be allowed to be signed.



RSVP REQUIRED. For Tickets please email RSVP@dramabookshop.com