Experimental Opera SHE BREATHES FIRE to Have Workshop at HERE Arts Center

She Breathes Fire composed by Stacy Busch will present a work-in-progress showing on Saturday, November 2 at HERE Arts Center. She Breathes Fire dismantles patriarchal systems and toxic gender binaries by recontextualizing the Hero's Journey through a non-patriarchal lens. This new opera will eventually be a 3-part opera cycle chronicling the fantasy world of Shey. The world is occupied by Saeya, a race of gender-expansive women who are the birthers of the Earth. Saeya live exceedingly long lives and have magical powers based on their connection to the land.

"I created a fantasy world of my own imagination that explores the heroine's journey throughout many ages, characters and landscapes," says Busch. "I have focused on the study of my own voice and have created many vocal works over the past 10 years. I am drawn to create this work at this time because it represents a culmination of my vocal work thus far, it presents my most ambitious compositional skills in voice and electronics and explores concepts that are most pressing to me as a queer woman."

Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Why Collective, Sydney Anderson says that "the generative and collaborative nature of this project is exactly what the collective was founded to embrace. The performers are truly working in an interdisciplinary way, and creating right alongside the composer, choreographer, music directors, and design team. The movers and singers leave their usual "primary artistic discipline" at the door, and enter the world of She Breathes Fire as one body. We invite you to do the same - come with an open mind and an open heart, and offer your feedback on this very early draft of what we hope will become a full operatic cycle!"

With music direction by Mila Henry and Neal Long, and choreography by Oscar Trujillo, She Breathes Fire will feature a cast of 9 vocalists and movers, including Mirai Sinde, Emara Neymour Jackson, Abagael Cheng, Uila Marx, Marie Lloyd Paspe, Sam McReynolds, Alexis Borth, Lukas Papenfusscline, and Sydney Anderson.

TICKETS

The work-in-progress showing is being presented free of charge, but seat reservations must be made due to limited availability.

If you are a presenter or press representative who wishes to attend the reading, please choose a VIP ticket to ensure the best seats, with code SBFVIP.

Click here for ticketing information and purchases.

