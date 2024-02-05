Exclusive: Watch 'He's Gone Away' from THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66

The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 will play through February 18, 2024.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project, in association with Calliope Stage and NewYorkRep, are currently presenting The Greatest Hits Down Route 66. Written by Michael Aguirre, with musical arrangements by Grace Yukich & Jennifer C. Dauphinais and direction by Sarah Norris, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 run through February 18, 2024 59E59's Theater A (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022).

The cast of The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 includes Joél Acosta (Gatsby Immersive) as “Narrator,” Kristoffer Cusick (Wicked) as “Wolf Man,” Kleo Mitrokostas (According to the Chorus) as “Wee One,” Martin Ortiz (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime) as “The Eldest,” and Erika Rolfsrud (The Coast of Utopia) as “Mother Dearest.”

It's the summer of ‘99. The Franco family is taking the Great American Road Trip and getting to know each other along that legendary highway, whether they like it or not.

Accompanied by live music drawn from Carl Sandburg's American Songbag, an eclectic 1920s anthology of American folk songs, the parents are challenged at every turn by their unpredictable children and soon find themselves detouring into their own childhood memories. History lessons are peppered in as the family careens around America's iconic landmarks and cultural relics, framed by the familiar music of a bygone era.

One-part family comedy, one-part musical odyssey, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66 navigates the wide-open spaces in our personal and collective histories and the spaces that exist between people — even those we think we know best.

Watch below as Kristoffer Cusick, HK Wall, and Andy Evan Cohen perform "He's Gone Away" from the new show.






