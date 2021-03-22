Epic Theatre Ensemble presents a virtual reading of Bill Martin's The Investor running Thursday March 25 through Wednesday March 31. Tickets for The Investor are $10 and available for pre-order at EpicTheatreEnsemble.org/investor.

In a small mill town near a Six Nation Reservation, a mysterious investor arrives with a plan to save a struggling paper mill, put a tribe on the road to prosperity, take control of the U.S. water supply, and save America from itself. Economic justice, the politics of conservation, and the poetry of Shakespeare drive the action of Bill Martin's delightful new comedy.

The Investor is directed by Ron Russell with dramaturgy by Len Berkman. The cast features John Dossett, Devin E. Haqq, Yannibel Rodriguez Perez, Samantha Soule, and Jennifer Dorr White.

Bill Martin was brought up in Potsdam NY and earned degrees at St. Lawrence University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His first career was as an advocate for and with people with severe disabilities, followed by a long career developing private power plants, with a current emphasis on renewable energy. Bill is a playwright and also underwrites and produces plays and movies.

About Epic Theatre Ensemble

Epic Theatre Ensemble is a New York City-based 501 ( c ) ( 3 ) not-for-profit organization. Epic's mission is to create bold work with and for diverse communities that promote vital discourse and social change. Epic's artists challenge the institutional status quo by making theatre radically accessible, engaging thousands of students and first-time audiences in the transformative process of telling their own stories and learning to empathize with those of others. At Epic, this high level of inclusiveness fosters artistic rigor and quality in all of our programs, mirroring the extraordinary professional work we present on our professional stages.