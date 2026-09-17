Ephraim Sykes, Samantha Pauly, Christiani Pitts and More Set for NAMT Festival of New Musicals

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The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has revealed initial casting for the 38th Annual Festival of New Musicals, taking place Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23 at New World Stages in New York City.

The preliminary company includes Joan Almedilla, Leanne J. Antonio, Brandon Mel Borkowsky, Alaman Diadhiou, Jared Howelton, MaryAnn Hu, Keziah John-Paul, Rajané Katurah, Marina Kondo, Rohan Kymal, JD Mollison, Andrew Mueller, Mia Pak, Samantha Pauly, Christiani Pitts, Heath Saunders, Saum Seyed, Kay Sibal, Ephraim Sykes, Kuhoo Verma, Alex Weisman, Alex Wyse and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama.

Final casting will be announced at a later date. Michael Cassara, CSA, serves as casting director for the Festival.

Now in its 38th year, the industry-focused Festival presents eight new musicals in 45-minute concert presentations over two days. The event brings together producers, presenters, artistic and executive directors, investors, donors, developers and other members of the theater industry.

This year's eight musicals were selected by a committee of 21 theater professionals from 518 submissions.

Black Girl in Paris

Book and lyrics by AriDy Nox, with music by Jacinth Greywoode.

BLUDLINE: A Hip-Hop Odyssey

Book, music and lyrics by Fermin Suero, Jr. and Pete White.

The (Disaster) Marathon of 1904

Book by Tyler Joseph Ellis, with music and lyrics by Jacob Ryan Smith and Daniel Mertzlufft.

Fouad of Nazareth

Book, music and lyrics by Fouad Dakwar.

How to Play the Cello (Until You Don't)

Book, music and lyrics by Benjamin Emory Larson.

Love of a Lifetime

Book, music and lyrics by Lara Filip.

The Ramayan

Book, music and lyrics by Manik Choksi.

Sunwatcher

Book and lyrics by Isabella Dawis, music by Tidtaya Sinutoke and additional music by Isabella Dawis.

Since its creation, the Festival of New Musicals has introduced the theater industry to more than 300 musicals and 600 writers. According to NAMT, more than 90% of Festival shows have subsequently received readings, workshops, productions or tours, been licensed and/or received cast recordings.

Past Festival titles include Come From Away, Lempicka, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lizard Boy, Teeth, WANTED, King of Pangea, Benny & Joon, Darling Grenadine, Ordinary Days, It Shoulda Been You and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The 2026 Festival is overseen by NAMT New Works Director Frankie Dailey, with Festival Producers Skye Cone Ivey, Joey Monda and Greg Kamp. Kathleen Wrinn of Syracuse University and Adam Immerwahr of Village Theatre co-chair the Festival Committee, with Matt Morrow of Center Repertory Company serving as Chair Emerite.

Registration is now open for industry members through NAMT's Festival website. Free passes are also available to industry members and the general public, with seating for Festival presentations offered on a first come, first served basis after other passholders have entered.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 05 Hrs 35 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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