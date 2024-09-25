Emmanuel Sonubi Brings CURRICULUM VITAE At Soho Playhouse New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmanuel Sonubi will be making his US debut at New York's prestigious Soho Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series in November 2024.

Emmanuel's critically acclaimed show, Curriculum Vitae, offers a whirlwind tour through the many jobs that have shaped his life and comedic career, providing a unique blend of humour, heart, and sharp observations.

Emmanuel will journey to Soho in New York, captivating audiences with his hilarious and sometimes poignant stories from a varied career that includes stints in IT, nightclub security, and Musical Theatre—all the while building his comedic chops that have now made him one of the most sought-after acts on the UK comedy circuit.

Recently seen on shows like Qi (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC), Rosie Jones' Out Of Order (Comedy Central) Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains, (Comedy Central/Apple TV), Mel Giedroyc's Unforgivable (Dave), Alan Davies' As Yet Untitled (Dave), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and to be aired: Qi Christmas Special (BBC) Celebrity, Mastermind (BBC), The Hitlist (BBC), Silence is Golden (U&Dave) and has hosted and headlined on the BBC's flagship stand-up show Live at the Apollo, Emmanuel is no stranger to the spotlight. His 2022 show Emancipated was a sell-out hit at the Fringe which earned him the Nomination at the Edinburgh Comedy Award (Comedy's Premier Award) for Best Newcomer, and Curriculum Vitae was nominated in 2023 at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for Best Show!

Emmanuel's witty and relatable take on his past roles is a journey of self-discovery filled with laugh-out-loud moments and insightful reflections on his path to becoming a comedian. As he gears up to bring his show across the Atlantic, audiences can expect a bigger show with a few surprises along the way.

Emmanuel Sonubi said today: “I am delighted to have been invited to perform at the prestigious Fringe Encore Series at the Soho Playhouse in New York with this show. Performing in New York has always been a dream of mine and something I really wanted to add to my CV. Thank you to everyone that came out to see me this last year and to anyone in New York. I hope to see you there!”

Tickets are on sale now and available from www.emmanuelstandup.com.

