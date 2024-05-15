Photos: First Look At HEAD OVER HEELS From Broadway Workshop & Project Broadway

HEAD OVER HEELS returned to NYC for a sold out run the first week of May 2024 in a production from Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway. See photos from the production below!

The production is made up of 40 teenage actors who were divided into two casts. Cast members come from throughout New York City and the tri-state area and have a wealth of Broadway, regional theatre, film and television experience.



The principal and ensemble cast included: Selena-Marie Alphonse, Isaiah Baston, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Brewer Cort, Quinn Davis, Andy Delgado, Amanda DellEdera, Keren Dennis, Jasmine Duffy, Zoe Quinn Espiritu, Hannah Evans, Annabel Feigen, Kyle Geriak, Sara Gluck, Ellie Greenspan, Marian Hernandez, Nadia Holahan, Luke Islam, Alexandra Lynch, Angelina Maradiaga, Maya Marcus, Finn O’Rourke, Austin Perkowski, John Pitera, Scarlett Reilly, Ben Sadowsky, Oscar Saltalamacchia, Darby Schlosser, Eri Sica, Amanda Sidman, Becca Supcoff, Alex Vacchiano, Nick Valle, Winona Cabana, Noah Walker, Margot Weintraub, Sara Wright and Brie Zimmer



HEAD OVER HEELS was directed by Marc Tumminelli, choreographed by Casey Leigh Thompson and musical directed by Jon Balcort with set design by Carl Tallent, lighting design by David Sexton, sound design by Randy Tabor and costume design by Dustin Cross. Performances took place May 3-5 at Baruch Performing Arts Center. Head Over Heels was presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Inc.



For more information visit: www.BroadwayWorkshop.com or www.ProjectBroadway.org



Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



Head Over Heels Cast



