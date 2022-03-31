Emerging Artists Theatre Presents A HUNDRED DOLLAR BILL Tonight at TADA Theatre

Tonight at TADA Theatre at 7 pm, M. Can Yasar will perform his original one-person play "A Hundred Dollar Bill" as a part of the New Works Series produced by Emerging Artist Theatre.

In an interview with Emerging Artist Theatre the creator of the show, M. Can Yasar was asked about the nature of his show and the audience's takeaway from attending his performance.

What is the show about?

A Hundred Dollar Bill is a self-examination of love, sexuality, and belonging from my time growing up in Ankara, Turkey, my first years in New York City, serving in the army and beyond.

Why should people see the show?

A Hundred Dollar Bill is an act of rebellion, constantly questioning and challenging our heteronormative society. It's a story that's never been told before and yet is very familiar. It's fresh. It cuts through the nonsense with a razor-sharp knife while still being tender, engaging, and empathetic. It's funny, witty, heartfelt, and joyful.

M. Can Yasar is from Ankara, Turkey. He is a New York-based actor, singer, writer, and producer. He performed his one-person show, "Smoke Point" at the Brick Theater as a part of Interrobang:?! New Works in September 2021. The second step of his journey, "A Hundred Dollar Bill" was moved to Theatre Row with the United Solo Festival where he was awarded as the writer of the best autobiographical show. He will be part of the New York Theatre Summer Festival in May!

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. or https://newworkseries.com/new_works_series/a-hundred-dollar-bill/

The performance takes place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.