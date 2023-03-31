Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elisa Brown to Perform HOODWINKED FROM HEAVEN at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton's Symphony Space

Elisa Brown wrote Hoodwinked from Heaven for her late father Bill who suffered with Alzheimer's.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Hoodwinked from Heaven will make its NYC debut at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton's Symphony Space on Sunday, May 7, 2023 @ 3:00 PM
Address: 250 W 95th St. @ Broadway, New York, NY 10025
Lyrics, Music, and Story Written and Performed by Elisa Brown

STORY: Elisa Brown wrote Hoodwinked from Heaven for her late father Bill who suffered with Alzheimer's. In this heart-warming, knee slapping, one woman show, Elisa kicks up her heels and spins some Tall Texas tunes and tales inspired by true family stories. This show celebrates the deeply American music that kept Elisa's family alive with hope and laughter and continues the legacy of her father's character and love.

Starring: ELISA BROWN
Musical Arrangements: DAVE FIELDS
Musical Director: JANA

Originally trained as a classical singer, Elisa's "melodious, soulful singing" has been thrilling audiences around the globe for decades. Her ability to sing a wide range of vocal styles - from country to pop to Spanish musical theater and opera - have taken her to solo performances on Off-Broadway, The Bitter End, and Carnegie Hall, as well as to concert venues in South America, Spain, and China, and onwards to her own show on PBS, The Heart of Art with Elisa Brown. Her CDs, The Ave Maria Experience and New World, co-written and co-arranged with GRAMMY winning producer Barry Goldstein, have garnered worldwide praise.

For Tickets ($45) and more info: www.elisabrownmusic.com

Elisa Brown Music is a sponsored artist with The Performance Zone Inc (dba The Field), a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization serving the performing arts community.




