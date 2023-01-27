Elin Rahnev's TEST to Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks

TEST, written & directed by Elin Rahnev and featuring Vitan Pravtchev and Maria N. Angelova, will play FRIGID Fringe Festival February 15th - March 5th, 2023.

How does one keep one's identity when being forced to fit into society's parameters? What and who is damaged when trying to follow society's norms? Does Anton have the willpower to safely escape this job interview or is The Company's grasp on him too strong? This play will surprise you with its satirical sense of humor and it will keep you on the edge of your seat with tears and laughter.

Elin Rahnev - Playwright, Dramaturge, Director

Elin Rahnev was born on July 3, 1968 in Sofia. He graduated from Special Pedagogy at the University of Sofia "St. Kliment Ohridski", and later studied theatre directing at National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts (Sofia, Bulgaria) in the class of Prof. Krikor Azarian.

He worked as a journalist in the newspapers "Denyat" and "Continent". For four years he was the publisher and editor-in-chief of the literature and poetry magazine "Vitamin B". He wrote regular columns in the newspaper "7 day sport", in the magazines "Tema" and "Ego".

He is the founder and screenwriter of a number of television shows.

He has authored the following poetry collections: "I exist", "Waving the crocus", "October", "Cinnamon".

In the period 2000-2003, he was the playwright of the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater, when he created the "Top Floor Theater". From 2006 to 2009, he was the resident playwright of the "Aleko Konstantinov" Satirical Theater.

He is the author of the plays "Beans", "Flaubert", "The high autumn of your body", "The Cuckoo", "Fans", "Route" and "TEST". The last two plays were performed on the stage of the Satirical Theater. Elin Rahnev has two "Icarus" awards for dramaturgy - for "Beans" (1999) and for "Fans" (2003).

In 2011, he also won the ASKEER award for the play "TEST".

His plays and poems have been translated into over 20 languages.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc