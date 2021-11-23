Elevator Repair Service, Classical Theatre Of Harlem, Eiko Otake And More Announced for NYU Skirball Season

NYU Skirball's first post-Covid season will open on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, with a world premiere from the award-winning theater company Elevator Repair Service, followed by a remounting of Classical Theatre of Harlem's timely production of Seize The King, a hop-hop-infused reinterpretation of Richard III.

The season will also feature premieres from the OBIE-winning The Builders Association, David Dorfman Dance, flamenco superstar Miguel Poveda, MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Eiko Otake, Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun, and International Contemporary Ensemble.

NYU Skirball is NYC's home for cutting-edge performance, artistic research, and discourse, holding close to James Baldwin's dictum that "artists are here to disturb the peace." NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent, and free thinking. Its programming reflects this history and embraces today's renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke, and inspire audiences.

In addition to performances and ancillary programs, NYU Skirball further bridges the academic and the broader world through public lectures, conversations, and symposia, bringing together students, audiences, and creative thinkers to unpack current issues and challenges. The year-long "COVID19 and its Afterlives" series considers the possibilities of the post-pandemic future through talks, discussions, and commissioned essays.