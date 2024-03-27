Edward W. Hardy, Molly Aronson, Daniel Colalillo, and More Will Perform in SINISTER SOIREE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into the chilling embrace of darkness at a double bill affair, Sinister Soirée, featuring the macabre sounds of the classical piano trio, Ensemble Mycelium (violinist Edward W. Hardy, cellist Molly Aronson, and pianist Daniel Colalillo), and the experimental chamber Jazz trio, Malnoia (pianist Jorn Swart, bass clarinetist Lucas Pino, and violist Benni von Gutzeit). As a Classical Keys & Groupmuse collaboration, featuring Grammy-nominated performers, this spine-tingling event is a departure from the traditional, bringing the bacchanal back to chamber music.

Libations will be sold to help quell the fright, as surrealistic silent horror films, curated by German filmmaker Laurin Federlein, are projected throughout Loft393. Spectral spectators are encouraged to wear their creepy/ sexiest soirée attire.

This concert will take place this Friday, March 29, 2024, from 8-11 PM at Loft393 - 393 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013.

Ensemble Mycelium will perform Shostakovich Piano Trio No. 2 (featuring the "Dance of Death"), Roslavets Nocturne for violin and piano, Scriabin's Black Mass, da Falla's Ritual Fire Dance, Cassado's Dance of the Green Devil for cello and piano, and Hardy's "Nevermore" (from "Three Pieces Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe") for solo violin.

Malnoia will perform original works from the brilliant mind of the mad-scientist/composer Jorn Swart. Heralded by Downbeat Magazine as "a seamless interplay of unusual sonorities" and as "brimming with cryptic gifts and Delphic designs that confound and fascinate" by All About Jazz.