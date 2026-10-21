EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT to Make Off-Broadway Debut at Abingdon Theatre
The musical will run at The Sam at The Flea Theater with music and lyrics by Jon D'Agostino and Michael August.
Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the lineup set for their 34th Season, Ever Forward, Ever Evolving: 34 Years of Breaking Boundaries.
Set as their Mainstage Production, Abingdon Theatre Company will produce the Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical, Every Wednesday Night. In association with Executive Producer Rashad V. Chambers, Music & Lyrics by Jon D'Agostino & Michael August, Book by Jon D'Agostino with additional book materials by Max Mondi, and directed by Chad Austin. The musical will play for a strictly limited engagement at The Sam at The Flea Theater from March 23, 2027 through April 25, 2027.
Continuing Abingdon's longstanding commitment to new work development, the company's Pamela Paul Around the Table Reading Series will return with new works from playwrights including Max Mondi with No One Asked for This, and Dave Droxler with I DID IT, among others to be announced.
Abingdon's One Night Only reading series will spotlight Jeff Kaufman's new play, Jericho Road Motel.
The company's musical counterpart, Brave New Voices, will present Bobby at the Beechman: An Evening with Bobby Short, celebrating the music, life, and enduring legacy of legendary cabaret artist Bobby Short. Featuring music from the Great American Songbook, the evening will take place on January 21, 2027 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and will be directed by Chad Austin.
Continuing its commitment to amplifying playwrights of color, Abingdon will present their seventh annual Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays, in partnership with AMT Theater. The festival will take place February 3-4, 2027 at AMT Theater.
“Ever Forward, Ever Evolving is more than the theme of our 34th Season–it reflects how Abingdon continues to grow while staying deeply connected to the mission that has guided this company for more than three decades,” said Chad Austin, Producing Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre Company. “This season brings together everything we believe in: giving new musicals the opportunity to reach the stage, providing playwrights with a meaningful home to develop their work, creating platforms that amplify voices that deserve to be heard, and celebrating the artists and music that have shaped the American theatre.”
Established over 34 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Over the years, ATC has produced dozens of lauded Off-Broadway premiere productions such as Maybe Tomorrow by Max Mondi; Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler; Queens Girl in the World by Caleen Sinnette Jennings; V's (formerly Eve Ensler) Fruit Trilogy directed by Marc Rosenblatt; Jacqueline Novak's The New York Times Critics' Pick and Drama Desk-nominated Get on Your Knees and more. The company's acclaimed One Night Only Series has served as an incubator for high-profile new work, including Alex Edelman's Just for Us which later received a Broadway premiere and subsequent Emmy Award; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actor Estelle Parsons; Subverted written and performed by Emmy Award nominee Dominique Fishback; Stella & Marlon by Julia Adler Batavia starring “Blue Bloods” star Amy Carlson and Kevin Csolak. Through their Pamela Paul Around the Table Reading Series, ATC has advanced the development of new plays, including work written by Artists-in-Residence, such as Anonymous Skin by Cris Eli Blak and Son of an Unknown Father by Reynaldo Piniella. In 2020, ATC expanded into film production with the launch of Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin. The initiative has produced multiple award-winning films that have screened internationally including As Apple Pie, written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival. Other films include It Cries Too Loudly, Apart, and Ghost Light.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
Spooktacular
Players Guild of Leonia (10/23-10/25)
|
Rosie Revere, Ada Twist, and Iggy Peck
New Victory Theater (10/17-10/25)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)