Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ELEANOR AND ALICE Will Get Encore Run at Urban Stages

Performances are set to run April 5 - 30, 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  
ELEANOR AND ALICE Will Get Encore Run at Urban Stages

Eleanor and Alice will return to Urban Stages Theater for an encore run next month. The production previously ran last year, beginning November 13 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, November 17, 2022, and playing through December 4, 2022.

The encore run will take place April 5 - 30, 2023.

Starring Tony Award-Winner Trezana Beverley (Broadway: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf ) as Eleanor Roosevelt and Drama Desk Award-Winner Mary Bacon (Public's Coal Country) as Alice Roosevelt Longworth, Eleanor and Alice centers on two of the most influential women of the 20 th century.

Throughout the historical drama, Eleanor and Alice Roosevelt - friends, cousins, and rivals - meet at eight crucial moments over the course of their lives. They feud, laugh, commiserate, and argue over their husbands, children, the nature of politics and the state of the world. One a Democrat and one a Republican, throughout 60 years of meetings they witness a changing world from their own unique vantage points. Through their accomplishments, Eleanor and Alice ultimately help build a foundation that benefits women in politics today.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.




Transport Group Gala Will Honor Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa, and More Photo
Transport Group Gala Will Honor Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa, and More
Transport Group has announced that the 2023 A Toast to the Artist gala will honor company stalwarts Barbara Andres, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michele Pawk, and Mary Testa with its Transporting American Theatre Award on Monday, April 24, at The Edison Rooftop, 240 West 47 Street.
La MaMa Extends HAN! One Week Photo
La MaMa Extends HAN! One Week
 To share a tour de force performance with a wider audience, and encouraged by glowing reviews to-date, La MaMa has extended 'Han!' written and performed by Hyun Ju Baek, directed by Thomas Richards, for one week.  
Gabe Mollicas Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time Photo
Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Gabe Mollicas SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway Photo
Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica’s off-Broadway debut show ‘SOLO: A Show About Friendship’ has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You


La MaMa Extends HAN! One WeekLa MaMa Extends HAN! One Week
March 3, 2023

 To share a tour de force performance with a wider audience, and encouraged by glowing reviews to-date, La MaMa has extended 'Han!' written and performed by Hyun Ju Baek, directed by Thomas Richards, for one week.  
THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS To Premiere Off-BroadwayTHE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS To Premiere Off-Broadway
March 2, 2023

The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends, a new musical, is having its official Off-Broadway premiere at the historic Players Theatre. The show is set to open on June 15th and will run for five weeks.
Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third TimeGabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended For A Third Time
March 2, 2023

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-BroadwayGabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extends for a Third Time Off-Broadway
March 2, 2023

Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica’s off-Broadway debut show ‘SOLO: A Show About Friendship’ has received a third extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm.
Photos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York TheatresPhotos: First Look at THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK at ART/New York Theatres
March 2, 2023

Get a first look at photos of New York Classical Theatre's and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company are presenting the new play The Rewards of Being Frank, written by Alice Scovell!
share