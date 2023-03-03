ELEANOR AND ALICE Will Get Encore Run at Urban Stages

Eleanor and Alice will return to Urban Stages Theater for an encore run next month. The production previously ran last year, beginning November 13 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, November 17, 2022, and playing through December 4, 2022.

The encore run will take place April 5 - 30, 2023.

Starring Tony Award-Winner Trezana Beverley (Broadway: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf ) as Eleanor Roosevelt and Drama Desk Award-Winner Mary Bacon (Public's Coal Country) as Alice Roosevelt Longworth, Eleanor and Alice centers on two of the most influential women of the 20 th century.

Throughout the historical drama, Eleanor and Alice Roosevelt - friends, cousins, and rivals - meet at eight crucial moments over the course of their lives. They feud, laugh, commiserate, and argue over their husbands, children, the nature of politics and the state of the world. One a Democrat and one a Republican, throughout 60 years of meetings they witness a changing world from their own unique vantage points. Through their accomplishments, Eleanor and Alice ultimately help build a foundation that benefits women in politics today.

