EARTH TO VENUS: A Spellbinding Story About Community and Truth

Earth to Venus will debut at the Teatro Latea in the heart of Manhattan's Lower East Side

By: Nov. 08, 2023

EARTH TO VENUS: A Spellbinding Story About Community and Truth What happens when a documentary team enters the private and sensitive space of a mental health clinic?  How do people change, and who really is telling the truth? 

Earth to Venus, a groundbreaking, original play by Rachel Collignon, directed by Jasmine K. Bernard, tells the story of six womxn whose paths cross at a mental health clinic in Manhattan. When a documentary project challenges the boundary between private and public, they are forced to grapple with how the intrusion will affect their respective healing journeys and self-image. 

Earth to Venus redefines traditional storytelling, putting a powerful spotlight on mental health, womanhood and community. Debuting at the Teatro Latea in the heart of Manhattan's Lower East Side, this all-female play is a tender, funny and poignant must-see show with a chilling twist. 

From the minds of mental health professionals Collignon and Bernard, this tension-building story is not only unique in its ability to initiate a conversation about mental health and relationships, but also asks us to examine the intersection of art and morality, at a time when it is more relevant than ever. 

Earth to Venus, an essential play 

Within the play’s global spotlight on mental health, the play asks audiences to look into their own understanding and conceptions of mental illness. It challenges the demarcation between the “safe space” provided by the therapeutic sphere and the violence of social opinions from the outside eye. 

Earth to Venus is a profound and timely piece for the public, produced by the emerging Couraj Productions, advocating for a society where everyone exists on a spectrum of human experience, rather within the tight constraints of a norm. Advocating for a society where there is room for one to truly be themselves, without so much vigilance. Offering a refreshing and tender discourse on boundary-setting and self-care. Offering, in this letting go of vigilance, to find truer connection and support.

Earth To Venus expresses an essential truth of our time, with depth and delightfulness conjoined, and leaves you with an open heart, feeling seen, hopeful, and deeply connected to its six earthlings reaching for Venus, the symbol of Universal Love. 

Follow Earth to Venus on  Instagram!




