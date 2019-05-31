Drama Of Works To Premiere Amina Henry's RENT PARTY at The Tank

The Tank (Meghan Finn and Rosalind Grush, Artistic Directors) in association with Drama of Works will present the World Premiere of Rent Party by Amina Henry, directed by Gretchen Van Lente at The Tank (312 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), July 12-21. Performances will be on Friday, July 12 at 7pm, Saturday, July 13 at 3pm, Saturday, July 13 at 7pm, Sunday, July 14 at 12pm, Sunday, July 14 at 3pm, Friday, July 19 at 7pm, Saturday, July 20 at 3pm, Saturday, July 20 at 7pm, Sunday, July 21 at 12pm, and Sunday, July 21 at 3pm. Tickets ($18 adults; $12 kids 18 and under) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

In the early 1900s African-Americans began to migrate north in large numbers. Harlem was where their community was, so many moved there, despite the high rents. Rent parties became a popular way for families to raise the rent money they needed. They would hire a musician or band, get cheap refreshments and charge a small entry fee.

An innovative toy theater fills the stage, a replica of a Harlem block from the 1920s. Lights flicker on as people awake. We see toy theater puppets, shadows come to life in windows, and at a certain point the whole set transforms. All the while actors frolic in 20s costumes, original saxophone music plays through the speakers and a cat does back alley beat poetry. We're transported in time to an era poignant and pivotal to the African-American experience in this country and people of all ages should know these stories, hear these words and listen to this music. Come follow Rose, Jenny and Ricky as they help their mammas throw a RENT PARTY to save their home. All they need to do is get the ice, hand out some cards, oh - and get a real live musician to play. Shouldn't be too hard...

The cast will include AnJu Hyppolite, Marlee Miller, Maya Posey, and Christian Roberson with Puppet and Set Design by Gretchen Van Lente, Costume Design by Taylor Harrison, Music Direction by Jessica Lurie, and Lighting Design by Jeannette Yew.

RENT PARTY has been awarded the prestigious Henson Foundation family grant. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You