Doris Dear's MORE Gurl Talk Begins Streaming This Week

DeForest Theatricals brings you Doris Dear, host of the Telly Award winning series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and 3-time MAC Award winning vocalist, in the all-new theatrical concert, "Doris Dear's MORE Gurl Talk". Filmed live at The Triad Theater in NYC, the show begins streaming June 30th at 3pm on the Broadway on Demand streaming platform available on AppleTV, Roku and other streaming devices. Grab a ticket, make a cocktail and be transported with Doris Dear.

Doris Dear says, "I am so happy to bring this new show to my fans who have been with me through the past year watching my award-winning series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk". Broadway on Demand has been such a great partnership with my work and bringing this 75-minute concert show to fruition has been a dream come true for me!"

Discover how Doris Dear became "America's Perfect Housewife" growing up in Staten Island with her parents Taffy and Duke and her sister Nancy. Doris opens the door to her life and family and tells it all in a show full of cocktails, stories and songs. We guarantee you'll laugh and cry as Doris brings her brand of storytelling to this fab pay per view concert! The show features Doris Dear in all her housewife glory, with musical director, Billboard and Apple music chart topping composer, Blake Allen and a very special appearance by the award-winning group "Those Girls"! Doris Dear is a 3-time MAC Award winning vocalist/storyteller and her series on Broadway on Demand, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", now streaming its second season, was honored with a Silver Telly Award! So, grab a cocktail, settle in, and escape the everyday boredom with this fab concert! See you in the Rumpus Room!!!! PRODUCED by DeForest Theatricals, award winning producer of live and streaming shows, and directed by Lina Koutrakos. The "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" album has been streamed over 20,000 times and is available on all music platforms.

The performance is streaming pay-per-view on Broadway on Demand starting June 23rd at 3pm ET at www.broadwayondemand.com.