Disney's WINNIE THE POOH to Hold Open Call for Young Actors for the Role of Christopher Robin

Rockefeller Productions and casting director Cindi Rush will host an open call on Monday, October 4 from 3-6 PM at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) with the hopes of finding a young actor to play Christopher Robin in the upcoming new musical, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.

Auditions are open for those of any ethnicity that are age 12 and up but play and look much younger. The Boys must be fully vaccinated (proof of vaccination required) and a local NYC/NJ resident.

For any questions regarding the call, please email: cindirushsubmissions@gmail.com Otherwise, please show up starting at 2:45 to sign up for the call that starts at 3pm. Please bring a headshot or picture with a bio or listing of stage experience stapled. We will be lining up outside the theatre as per Covid protocol, so please follow the signs.

Beginning performances on October 21, 2021, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, features songs by The Sherman Brothers and A.A. Milne. This beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation is set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood and told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!).

The young person that is cast as Christopher Robi, will join the previously announced cast including Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street"; Off-Broadway: Paddington Gets in a Jam ) as Pooh, Chris Palmieri (TV" Emmy nominated Snug's House) as Tigger, Kirsty Moon (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam) as Piglet/ Roo, Emmanuel Elpenord (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Eeyore, Rabbit & Owl and Kristina Dizon (National Tour: "Sesame Street") as Kanga, Sebastiano Ricci is the understudy. The creative team includes David Goldstein (Set Designer), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Nate Edmondson (Original Music and Orchestrations) Matthew Lish (Lead Puppet Builder) and Hannah Delmore (Production Stage Manager).

Rockefeller Productions recently announced one of the country's most thorough and considerate safety protocols for Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, which will ensure the safety of every audience member and performer and making testing easily accessible for parents of young children.

The Rockefeller Productions safety protocols keep in line with current CDC and industry safety standards, all patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the theatre, and every person 12 + will be required to show proof of vaccine before entering the theatre. Those under 12 years old will be required to show evidence of a negative PCR COVID test within 3 days of the performance or a negative COVID rapid antigen test from a doctor or testing site within 6 hours of performance.

To make it easier for families to return to the theatre, Rockefeller Productions has partnered with Dr. Karen Thornton to provide free rapid on-site testing, good within six hours of the test. The testing van will be located directly outside of Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street) up to 1.5 hours before curtain time. It will be equipped with trained nurses to administer the non-invasive swab rapid test with results in 15 minutes. Parents should arrive at least thirty minutes before curtain time to ensure a negative test before entering the theatre. Rockefeller Productions will also provide activities for young people to assist families while they wait for the results.

These safety measures are the most complete and thoughtful plan to bring audiences back to the theatre with confidence.

Tickets are now available by visiting www.WinnieThePoohShow.com