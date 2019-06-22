Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents BORDERS

Dirty Laundry Theatre opens its door with the inaugural showing of BORDERS premiering at the Hudson Guild Theatre and running June 25, 26, and 29. the play is written by international playwright Nimrod Danishman.

Acclaimed actors Eli M Schoenfeld and Adrian Rifat, appear in this love story for the online age directed by Michael R. Piazza.

Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Will history and its prejudices prevent this union?

Nimrod Danishman has crafted an intriguing and timely drama about love in the 21st century. Danishman shows us the two worlds in which we exist - fantasy and reality - each containing its own set of "borders" governing love and tolerance.

Dirty Laundry is a New York-based theatre production company founded by Israeli-American artists who seek to bridge the gap between various cultures by shedding a light on personal narratives that are often overlooked in popular culture.

"We start with Israel," says Founding Artistic Director, Maera Daniel Hagage. "Airing Israel's 'dirty laundry' allows us to create a mosaic based on the less familiar perspective of day-to-day Israeli life, allowing us to overcome cultural differences and prejudice. The Israeli stories, very much like "Borders", are both personal and universal. We invite our audience to open their minds and hearts and experience a new narrative that might be, surprisingly, more familiar than they expect."

Dirty Laundry Theatre Troupe, including Maera Daniel Hagage, Ron Orlovsky, Mikael Deckelbaum, Avigail Bryger, Lior Weiner and Eliya Rodeh, are currently developing their next performances scheduled for fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Tickets are $25 and available online at www.newyorktheaterfestival.com/borders/ or at the door. Performances take place at the Hudson Guild Theater, 441 W 26th St, NYC, between. 9th and 10th ave. Additional information can be found online at https://www.dirtylaundrytheatre.org/show/borders/





