Developmental Readings of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST to be Presented by Amas Musical Theatre This Month

Amas Musical Theatre and the Amas Musical Theatre Lab, in association with Jeremiah James and Rashad V. Chambers, will present developmental lab readings of It Happened In Key West, a new romantic musical comedy, with a book, music and lyrics by Jill Santoriello, book & additional lyrics by Jason Huza, book & original concept by Jeremiah James in the Elaine Castilla Orbach Studio at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street- 3rd floor). There will be two (2) performances: Thursday, October 27th at 2:00 and Friday, October 28th at 1:00pm. Seating is limited. RSVP at boxoffice@amasmusical.org. For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org.

Do you believe in undying love? It Happened in Key West, a new romantic musical comedy is based on a true story of obsessive love that is as quirky as it is romantic, heartfelt, and life-affirming.

"It Happened in Key West" is a wonderfully written, somewhat crazy, and totally unexpected true story of an obsessive love affair," says Donna Trinkoff. "It's great fun to explore the macabre side of the human experience."

Directed by Rebecca Martinez, the cast features Darilyn Castillo (Hamilton), Xander Chauncey (Distant Thunder), Henry Gainza (On Your Feet), Iliana Garcia ("Younger"), Ryan Morales Green (Flashdance The Musical), Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera (The Pirates of Penzance), Cedric Leiba, Jr. (Bros., Rent - Tour), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Nancy Ticotin (In the Heights), and Miguel Angel Vasquez (Stonewall - NYC Opera). The Music Director is Saul Nache. The stage manager is Jessica Kate Mathews.

(Book, Music, Lyrics) is the award-winning author of the Broadway musical A Tale of Two Cities (Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Broadway Musical) and It Happened in Key West (London Cast recording released 2022). She Executive Produced the PBS special A Tale of Two Cities - In Concert and accompanying DVD and CD (available on iTunes and Amazon.) Jill is one of only four women in history to write the book, music, and lyrics for a Broadway musical.

(Book & Additional Lyrics) Credits include: The Last Match (Book and Lyrics), concert and concept album August 2022, featuring Ramin Karimloo. The Crossing (Book and Lyrics), concert June 2022 in partnership with the Thomas Paine Historical Society. In development are a Divine-Comedy inspired triptych, a Porteresque song-cycle, two family-friendly musicals - plus one that decidedly isn't...

(Co-Producer/Book & Orignal Concept) as a Producer/Director, Mr. James has developed and produced various theatrical productions, one-person shows, and staged readings in New York, LA, and as far across the world as Africa. His first venture into the world of producing was the inaugural two hour show for international recording group Teatro (of which he is a member). He also produced/wrote/directed as well and starred in his one-man concert TUPELO based off his Yellowsound Label debut solo album of the same name, launching in LA and later bringing the concert to NY. Jeremiah was invited to attend the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Conference which led to further producer credits, including Georgie, My Inner Superman, Choose Love and Forest Van-Dyke's Breaking Free (co-writer). He continued to develop and produce solo pieces including the play, Robin and Me: My Little Spark of Madness (written by and starring Dave Droxler) debut in at the Lucille Lortel Theater to a sold-out audience. He is the co-lead producer on It Happened in Key West the musical written by Broadway composer Jill Santoriello, Jason Huza and himself. After a successful 2018 World Premier on London's West End, the live cas trecording dropped spring of 2022 with plans to continue the march toward a Broadway bow in the 2024 season. Other interests include: The University of Pleasure Podcast (co-host/co-producer with Dr. Tera Jansen). His debut novel Amy: Book 1 (cowritten with Autumn Karen) and his choose your own adventure autobiography' entitled Only Me...Thanks a lot (released holiday season 2022).

(Director) (she/her) is an award-winning director, choreographer and the BOLD Associate Artistic Director at WP Theater. Upcoming and recent projects include: Living and Breathing (Two River), The Comedy of Errors (The Public's Mobile Unit), Somewhere Over the Border by Brian Quijada (Syracuse Stage and Geva Theatre), Songs About Trains (Working Theater and Radical Evolution, co-directed with Taylor Reynolds), Sanctuary: A Soundwalk (Working Theater), Here We Are: Pandemic Fight (Theater for One). Affiliations: 2021 TCG Rising Leaders of Color; Sol Project Collective, INTAR's Unit52, New Georges Affiliated Artist, WP Lab alum, Drama League Directing Fellow. rebeccamartinez.org

Saul M. Nache

(Music Director) is a music director, singer, pianist, teacher based out of NYC. Off-Broadway credits: La Divina (music director); Workshop: Cats (associate music director); Readings: Last Coffee in Rockville (music director), Telo (music director); Regional credits: Mr. Burns, a post-electric play and Romeo and Juliet (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Pippin, Our Town, and Avenue Q (Nebraska Repertory Theatre)

(Associate Producer) is a Tony Award winning producer, talent manager and lawyer. Rashad's producing credits include American Son, Ain't Too Proud, Betrayal, The Inheritance, Caroline, or Change, The Music Man, Little Girl Blue and Topdog/Underdog. BA: Morehouse College. JD/MBA: The Ohio State University.

Amas Musical Theatre

(Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, ¡Americano!, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliancenomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in- school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.