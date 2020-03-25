'Desperately Seeking The Exit Uncut & Online' Adds Additional Live Stream Matinee On March 28

After selling out the first two live streams of "Desperately Seeking the Exit Uncut & Online," Peter Michael Marino will once again share the notorious tale of the making and unmaking of his West End-Blondie-Madonna musical "Desperately Seeking Susan" - on your computer. This 90-minute live-streaming event will include a reading of the story you may or may not have heard, plus bonus footage from the actual West End and Tokyo productions, plus accompanying scenes from the film and how the film scenes were adapted for the stage.

WHAT: Desperately Seeking the Exit Uncut & Online

WHO: Written & Performed by Peter Michael Marino. Original Direction by John Clancy.

WHEN: 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 28

WHERE: Your computer or tablet

HOW MUCH: $10

TICKETS: https://EXITONLINE3.eventcombo.com





