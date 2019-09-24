David Kwong's THE ENIGMATIST Returns to the High Line Hotel

Producers Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers and Creative Producers Dylan Pager and Andy Jones announced today the return of David Kwong's The Enigmatist to The High Line Hotel (180 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011). After overwhelming demand and six months of sold-out performances earlier in 2019, magician and cruciverbalist David Kwong will bring his immersive evening of puzzles, cryptology and illusions back to New York City for a limited engagement, beginning November 1, 2019 that must end January 2020.

Before the show, hurry through the arched Collegiate Gothic doors of The High Line Hotel's 19th century Hoffman Hall, into the strange world of the Riverbank estate - the cradle of cryptography. Armed only with a pencil (and a cocktail, of course) you must decipher four puzzles before being granted access to Riverbank's library.

A word of advice: Pay close attention to your surroundings - they may feature hidden messages that unlock the secrets of the cryptic estate, where nothing is quite as it seems. Keep an open mind and a sense of curiosity. Is it possible that The Enigmatist knows what you'll think... before you do?

David Kwong is a magician and cruciverbalist (crossword constructor) who mixes puzzles and prestidigitation. Kwong was the head magic consultant on the worldwide hit film Now You See Me and is the secret code consultant for NBC's "Blindspot." A TED Talk favorite, Kwong recently published Spellbound: Seven Principles of Illusion (HarperCollins), which breaks down the neuroscience of how your brain is fooled. His most recent media appearances include NBC's Today Show, The New York Times' Who Made My Puzzle?,and WIRED Magazine's How to Create a Crossword Puzzle.

Presented by producers Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, David Kwong's The Enigmatist at The High Line Hotel is led by Dylan Pager and Andy Jones as Creative Producers and managed by the team at Baseline Theatrical, whose projects include Broadway's Hamilton, The Cher Show and The Great Comet of 1812.

Brett Banakis, International Scenic Supervisor for the global theatrical marvel Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, serves as the Production Designer. Josh Higgason serves as the Lighting and Projection Designer, with Joshua Yocom as Properties Designer, Mary Hamrick Williamson as Associate Scenic Designer, Francis Menotti as Magic Consultant, Dave Shukan as Puzzle Consultant, Joan Sergay as Consulting Director, Sean Gorski as Production Manager, and Nevin Law Group as Production Counsel.

Tickets for David Kwong's The Enigmatist will range from $59 to $150. To learn more about David Kwong's The Enigmatist at The High Line Hotel and to purchase tickets, visit enigmatistshow.com or thehighlinehotel.com.

Following its limited New York City run, David Kwong's The Enigmatist will play The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles from May 5, 2020 to June 14, 2020. For more information, visit geffenplayhouse.org.





