David Greenspan Will Bring FOUR SAINTS IN THREE ACTS to Lortel Theatre

Four Saints in Three Acts opens on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Aug. 11, 2022  

The Lucille Lortel Theatre presents a solo play presentation of Four Saints in Three Acts, starring renowned actor David Greenspan (The Patsy, Strange Interlude) interpreting 66 unique roles.

Four Saints in Three Acts is a culmination of Greenspan's more than decade long journey into creating a tour de force trilogy of solo interpretations of plays from the 1920's. These previous works included various genres such as The Patsy, a playful comedy by Barry Connors and Eugene O'Neill's experimental 6-hour dramatic play, Strange Interlude. In Four Saints in Three Acts, Greenspan concludes this ambitious series with his interpretation of a radical libretto by famed modernist writer and art collector Gertrude Stein. Originally set to music by Virgil Thomson, Greenspan will perform the script only, allowing a lyrical interpretation to set the tone for an evening where sound and words delight the senses.

"Four Saints in Three Acts" is noted for its non-linear structure that speaks to the internal and external lives of artists embodied by the play's "saints." In this work, the saints occupy and inhabit every word and syllable, toying with the playfulness of language and creating unconventional expressions and depictions of the human experience. With no discernable plot, the work exemplifies Stein's love of "emotion and time" rather than "story and action" and allows audiences to enjoy a lyrical journey that doesn't end at a finite destination.

Through Greenspan's perfectly honed delivery employing rhythm, cadence, wordplay, and rhymes, coupled with raw physical motion, audiences will bathe in a range of emotional moments through the sheer enjoyment and pleasures of language, sound, and performance.

The production of Four Saints in Three Acts is made possible with support from Target Margin Theater.

TICKETING INFORMATION

The Lucille Lortel Theatre's production of "Four Saints in Three Acts" will be showing at:

The Doxsee @ Target Margin Theater

232 52nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Telephone: (212)924-2817

Tickets are available at: www.lortel.org

Price: Ticket prices are $15, $25 or $35, with open seating and a pay-what-you-can pricing model.





