Dave Hill: CAVEMAN IN A SPACESHIP Will Open Off-Broadway Next Month

Dave Hill: Caveman In A Spaceship will get an off-Broadway run beginning next month.

Following a successful run at London’s Soho Theatre in the spring, Dave Hill: Caveman in a Spaceship combines stand-up, storytelling, sweet guitar solos, ill-advised feats of strength, and at least one BMX stunt into a face-melting show that explores life, death, love, religion, and his ever-growing discomfort in an often confusing, futuristic world.

Decked out in a jumpsuit and backed by his band, Dave brings the energy of an arena rock show to an off-Broadway theater.

Performances will run September 16 - October 11 at Soho Playhouse.

Run time: 80 minutes

Recommended age: 16+

