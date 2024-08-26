Dave Hill: CAVEMAN IN A SPACESHIP Will Open Off-Broadway Next Month

Performances will run September 16 - October 11 at Soho Playhouse.
Dave Hill: Caveman In A Spaceship will get an off-Broadway run beginning next month.
Following a successful run at London’s Soho Theatre in the spring, Dave Hill: Caveman in a Spaceship combines stand-up, storytelling, sweet guitar solos, ill-advised feats of strength, and at least one BMX stunt into a face-melting show that explores life, death, love, religion, and his ever-growing discomfort in an often confusing, futuristic world.
Decked out in a jumpsuit and backed by his band, Dave brings the energy of an arena rock show to an off-Broadway theater.
Performances will run September 16 - October 11 at Soho Playhouse.
Run time: 80 minutes
Recommended age: 16+
Videos