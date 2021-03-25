Daphne Rubin-Vega, Nina Davuluri & More Join The Tank's Upcoming Productions of ISLANDS OF CONTENTMENT & CAPRICORN 29

The Tank announced today two upcoming co-productions for spring 2021. Hypokrit Productions and The Tank will present Islands of Contentment by Dipti Bramhandkar (American Rookie). Directed by Arpita Mukherjee (Jump) and Hannah Wolf (Ride Sally Ride), with select filmed monologues directed by Rahul Chitella (Azaad), Islands of Contentment will premiere on CyberTank on Friday April 9, 2021, with an opening night set for April 16 and a run through Sunday May 2, 2021. For tickets, visit thetanknyc.org/islandsofcontentment.

The Tank, in partnership with RealTime Interventions' postal plays festival Post Theatrical, will present Capricorn 29 by Alex Hare (Musical Theatre Factory MAKER) and Julia Izumi (Meet Murasaki Shikibu), co-produced with Sami Pyne. Directed by Hare, Capricorn 29 will premiere on CyberTank on Thursday May 20, 2021 and run through Sunday May 30, 2021. For more information, visit posttheatrical.org.

ISLANDS OF CONTENTMENT

Co-Produced with Hypokrit Productions

By Dipti Bramhandkar

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee and Hannah Wolf

Select filmed monologues directed by Rahul Chitella

April 9 - May 2, 2021

Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues presented in a unique virtual format that includes audience interaction through chat. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals and offers the virtual audience channels for live interaction and deeper connection. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff.

As the audience travels to living rooms, hotel suites, kitchens and beyond, they are guided by a mysterious theater-loving narrator, who asks the audience to contemplate their own experience and contribute their own stories. In an attempt to connect through isolation, these stories just might become part of the play.

At a time where isolation and distance are universal, Islands of Contentment is a reminder that even in our own strange splendor, we are never alone.

The cast of Islands of Contentment will include Nina Davuluri (#COMPLEXion), Laura Gómez ("Orange is the New Black"), Florencia Lozano (Rinse, Repeat), Ajay Naidu (Ashes), Vinay Pathak ("A Suitable Boy"), Dileep Rao (Avatar), Bobby Daniel Rodriguez ("When They See Us"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Miss You Like Hell), Lipica Shah (India Pale Ale), Suraj Sharma ("Little America"), Sathya Sridharan (Wives), Sumeet Vyas (One by One) and Rita Wolf (The Michaels).

Islands of Contentment features lighting design by Alexandra Vásquez Dheming, production design by Chen-Wei Liao, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, video design by Director of Photography Kate Ducey and Sound design by Ran Xia. Heather Schulte serves as Show Operator, with Eeshit Narain as Director of Photography for Select Filmed Monologues and Emma Frances and Emily Todt as stage managers.

Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors and which order the audience chooses. Inside the Zoom are two carefully curated, interactive and completely different journeys that the audience can take. These are intimate, limited ticket experiences in which the audience is asked to keep their video on and interacts with the performers through chat. They do not need to be seen in sequential order. Outside the Zoom, audiences are treated to the streaming-only, non-interactive version of the show. Start the evening with either SEVEN LAYER CAKE or BROWNIE and end the night with the other course. If audiences want to extend their courses, they are welcome to come back another day to indulge in the other course.

The performance schedule for Islands of Contentment is as follows: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm; and Sundays at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. All times Eastern.

Tickets are available starting at $20 at thetanknyc.org/islandsofcontentment .

CAPRICORN 29

Co-produced with Sami Pyne and presented as part of Post Theatrical

By Alex Hare and Julia Izumi

Directed by Alex Hare

May 20 - 30, 2021

On the eve of their 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to kill unsuccessful 30-year-olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill their rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, Capricorn 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones.

Capricorn 29 features original songs by Laura Galindo (Ars Nova), Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo), STOMPCAT (ANT Fest), and Storm Thomas (Musical Theatre Factory MAKER). Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available beginning April 20, 2021 at posttheatrical.org and thetanknyc.org on a pay-what-you-can scale ranging from $10 - $100. Audience members may start streaming the project at any time between Thursday May 20th and Sunday May 30th and will have 48 hours to finish once started. The run time is approximately 50 minutes.

Audience members will receive a physical birthday card if they purchase tickets on or before May 10; those who purchase tickets after May 10 will be able to view and download the card online.

Capricorn29 is part of Post Theatrical, a national wave of plays-by-mail occurring in Spring 2021, conceived and coordinated by RealTime Interventions. For details, please visit www.posttheatrical.org.