Danish Farooqui Joins the Cast of HAMLET at Theater 71

The production will run October 19 - November 12 at the picturesque Theater 71.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Casting is being completed for a new off-Broadway run of Shakespeare's most enigmatic play - HAMLET, running October 19 - November 12 at Theater 71, 152 W. 71 Street. 

This oft-performed masterpiece about the Melancholy Dane's mental and physical journey in seeking revenge for his murdered father, is being brought back to its historical roots. "We are putting the savagery of the time periods in the forefront for our production - warring Denmark of the 14th century and the harsh class system of England in Shakespeare's own 17th century," says Laris Macario who stars in the titular role of the Prince of Denmark battling his murderous uncle. Macario starred as Henry V (directed by Mary Lou Rosato) off-Broadway pre-pandemic as well as in several award-winning movies now on Amazon Prime.

Recently joining the cast is Danish Farooqui fresh from his run in Broadway's The Kite Runner.

The production is directed by Joe Penczak - artistic director of Troupe of Friends in New York as well as a featured director of classical workshops for the British Shakespeare Association's conference in Belfast.

Macario is producing the event with Shaun James - a classically trained actor/producer who separates his time between New York and Los Angeles.

The production will run October 19 - November 12 at the picturesque Theater 71, 152 W. 71 Street. 



