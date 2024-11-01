Daniel Roy's THE PARLOUR OF DECEPTIONS To Extend Through March 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning magician and mentalist Daniel Roy has announced that due to popular demand, The Parlour of Deceptions will now extend its run through Sunday March 30, 2025 at the Salmagundi Club (47 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are available now at danielroymagic.com/tickets.

“Presenting The Parlour of Deceptions has been a truly wonderful experience,” Roy says, “I'm super excited to continue the run with some new tricks now, and look forward to seeing more audiences at the Salmagundi Club soon.”

The Parlour of Deceptions is a theatrical magic show written, performed, and directed by Daniel Roy, who regales the audience with stories of card cheats while demonstrating their most famous feats. Drawing on his degree in neuroscience from the University of Pennsylvania, he provides a “peek behind the curtain” into how magic tricks the brain. Limited to just 40 guests, this is an intimate experience of wonder.

The dress code for The Parlour of Deceptions is cocktail attire and drinks are available for purchase at the bar before the show. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance, and the show is approximately 80 minutes in length.

The performance schedule for The Parlour of Deceptions is as follows: Saturdays at 6:00pm & 8:30pm, and Sundays at 4:30pm & 7:00pm. Exceptions: There will be no performances the weekends of November 9-10, November 23-24, December 28-29, January 4-5, January 11-12, February 1-2, February 8-9, March 1-2, and March 8-9.

Tickets begin at $120 and are on sale now at danielroymagic.com/tickets.

BIOS

DANIEL ROY (Magician). Born and raised in San Francisco, Daniel was firmly bitten by the magic bug at the age of 10. He has appeared at the world-famous Hollywood Magic Castle, appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us on National TV, and runs a YouTube Channel with over 250,000 subscribers.

Daniel specializes in two areas of magic: the sleight-of-hand techniques used by professional card cheats and the sleight-of-mind techniques he learned while studying neurobiology at the University of Pennsylvania. In performance, Daniel demonstrates how magicians can misdirect your attention, manipulate your perception, and essentially “hack” the brain.

His audiences have included Fortune 500 Companies, Hollywood actors, and members of the U.S. Congress. In 2019, he became one of the youngest magicians ever to receive the Milbourne Christopher award for Close-Up Magician of the Year. He currently resides in New York City and performs at events all over the United States.

Comments