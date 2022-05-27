Dancer, Actor & Broadway Performer Robert John Weber, Jr. Passes Away at 63

Robert John Weber, Jr., 63, passed away May 3rd in Wanaque, New Jersey. Born in Midland, Michigan, Robert was a dancer, actor and choreographer who performed on Broadway in Miss Saigon and Meet Me in St. Louis, in the Broadway national tour of Jerome Robbins Broadway and as principal soloist with multiple European ballet companies.

Robert attended Indiana University in Bloomington, where he studied with Nicholas "Poppa" Beriosoff, a renowned Lithuanian ballet master, whose pupils included Rudolf Nureyev Mikhail Baryshnikov and Alicia Markova . After one semester of dedicated ballet training, Beriosoff arranged Robert's audition for London City Ballet where he was offered a soloist contract. In London, Robert resided with Beriosoff's daughter, prima ballerina Svetlana Beriosova , who coached him from her living room sofa in the wee hours of the night. Rehearsal mistress, Maina Gielgud, was another important mentor during Robert's London City Ballet tenure. After two years with the London City Ballet, Robert was offered a principal soloist contract with the ballet company at the Nationaltheater Mannheim. During his eight year stint, he danced contemporary repertoire as well as full length classical ballets. His acting skill led to his casting as the romantic lead in full length story ballets. His favorite roles were Romeo in the Prokofiev version of Romeo and Juliet and Pelleas in Pelleas and Melisande.

Robert's passion was anchored in the rigorous discipline, the joy of dancing to a full orchestra, and thrill of performing for thousands. When Robert left the Nationaltheater he performed as a guest soloist in Europe for a year, dancing Otello, Romeo, Siegfried in Swan Lake and other leading roles. He subsequently joined the cast of the first German production of Cats at the Hamburg Operettenhaus.