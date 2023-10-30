DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL To Tour to Los Angeles, Dallas & More

Get ready to embark on a hilarious heartfelt family adventure as Dog Man: The Musical hits the stage! Following the success of the show in New York, Dog Man: The Musical will kick off with a limited tour starting in Los Angeles later this year, followed by Dallas, Chicago, and Phoenix, with additional stops to be announced shortly. Based on the worldwide bestselling book series by Dav Pilkey, this heartwarming and hysterical production is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

Dog Man follows the chronicles of a canine superhero who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the award-winning and worldwide bestselling author and illustrator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘Perfect Mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love,” said Dog Man creator, Dav Pilkey.

“We are thrilled to continue sharing the musical imagination of our pals George and Harold with family audiences on this upcoming tour,” said TheaterWorksUSA’s Executive Director, Michael Harrington. “We've seen that Dog Man: The Musical spreads joy – and slobber – wherever it goes! We cannot wait for families in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Phoenix to make memories with us at the theater. Plus, it is always exciting when the show is running as Dav Pilkey fans everywhere prepare for the release of the next Dog Man book in March 2024.”

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Los Angeles, California

Dates: November 21 - January 7

Theater: The Kirk Douglas Theatre (Center Theater Group)

Dallas, Texas

Dates: January 11 - January 28

Theater: Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre – Potter Rose Performance Hall (AT&T Performing Arts Center)

Chicago, Illinois

Dates: January 31 - February 25

Theater: The Studebaker Theater

Phoenix, Arizona

Dates: March 7 - March 24

Theater: Herberger Theater Center Stage

Stay tuned for more tour dates, as Dog Man: The Musical is coming soon to cities across the nation. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at dogmanthemusical.com.

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%),scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee(Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).

The newest installment in the phenomenally popular series, Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, will be published by Scholastic on March 19, 2024. The hit graphic novel series has more than 60 million copies in print to date, with translations in 45 languages.

Don't miss your chance to experience the excitement of Dog Man: The Musical. This thrilling production will be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

About TheaterWorksUSA

THEATERWORKSUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art—and theater, in particular—is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney’s Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). WWW.TWUSA.ORG

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel