DELIRIUM Adds Two Weeks Of Performances Off-Broadway

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The New York Premiere of the -Arlekin! production of Delirium has been extended, with an additional two weeks of performances on sale now. A bold new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco's Frenzy for Two, Or More, Delirium is adapted and directed by recent Lortel Award winner Igor Golyak. Delirium began performances at The Space at Irondale on September 8, 2026, with an opening night set for September 24, and will now run through Saturday, November 7, 2026.

International Artists Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova star in this comic, deeply human piece about survival, love, and the fragile architecture of reality.

In Delirium, a couple is locked in an endless argument while the world outside collapses into chaos. As the boundaries between reality and delusion dissolve, Khamatova (“Her”) and Burkovskiy (“Him”) inhabit a space where conflict becomes connection, and contradiction becomes a form of devotion. What begins as absurdist comedy reveals its deeper truth: two people fighting not against each other, but for each other's continued existence.

Delirium reunites Golyak with an international design team behind the company's critically acclaimed award-winning production of Our Class including Scenic and Properties Design by Jan Pappelbaum, Costume Design by Sasha Ageeva, and Music Composition by Anna Drubich, plus Lighting Design by Jeff Adelberg, Sound Design by Denis Zabiyaka, and Arlekin production by Nick Schwartz-Hall.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 42 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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