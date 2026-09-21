DELIRIUM Adds Two Weeks Of Performances Off-Broadway
Performances will now run through November 7 at Brooklyn's The Space at Irondale.
The New York Premiere of the -Arlekin! production of Delirium has been extended, with an additional two weeks of performances on sale now. A bold new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco's Frenzy for Two, Or More, Delirium is adapted and directed by recent Lortel Award winner Igor Golyak. Delirium began performances at The Space at Irondale on September 8, 2026, with an opening night set for September 24, and will now run through Saturday, November 7, 2026.
International Artists Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova star in this comic, deeply human piece about survival, love, and the fragile architecture of reality.
In Delirium, a couple is locked in an endless argument while the world outside collapses into chaos. As the boundaries between reality and delusion dissolve, Khamatova (“Her”) and Burkovskiy (“Him”) inhabit a space where conflict becomes connection, and contradiction becomes a form of devotion. What begins as absurdist comedy reveals its deeper truth: two people fighting not against each other, but for each other's continued existence.
Delirium reunites Golyak with an international design team behind the company's critically acclaimed award-winning production of Our Class including Scenic and Properties Design by Jan Pappelbaum, Costume Design by Sasha Ageeva, and Music Composition by Anna Drubich, plus Lighting Design by Jeff Adelberg, Sound Design by Denis Zabiyaka, and Arlekin production by Nick Schwartz-Hall.
Delirium is produced by Craig Balsam, Patrick Catullo, and Thomas M. Neff, with Howard Alter/Happy Recap Productions, Steve Buchanan, Dark Matter, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Shira Friedman, Steve Greenberg, Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Dave Kamin, Sofia Kapkov/MART Foundation, Ken Levitan, Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Talli Somekh, Angela Timashev, and Adam Zell.
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