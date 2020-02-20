Critically Acclaimed BORDER PEOPLE Will Tour NYC Boroughs Following Off-Broadway Debut

Working Theater (Mark Plesent, Producing Artistic Director) has announced a New York City borough tour for the critically acclaimed Off Broadway play 'Border People.' The award-winning production by playwright and actor Dan Hoyle, directed by Nicole A. Watson (Round House Theatre - Maryland) will tour each of the boroughs following a successful run at The Gural Theater/A.R.T./New York Theatres beginning on March 3rd.

Part of the company's 35th anniversary season, Border People is a solo show, written and performed by the award-winning artist, based on his conversations with immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and border crossers of all kinds at both the North and Southern borders of the United States. It offers a startling gallery of portraits of those, in Hoyle's words, "who cross borders, geographical or cultural, by necessity or choice."

"We look forward to continuing the conversation with this important piece of theater in each of the New York City boroughs. This tour gives us an exciting opportunity to bring quality work to those who might not have the time or resources to come see a play in Manhattan," says Mark A. Plesent, Producing Artistic Director, Working Theater. He adds, "Reaching working people where they live perfectly embodies Working Theater's mission to serve working people and make theater more accessible."

Border People will perform in Staten Island, The Bronx, Brooklyn & Queens, following its off-Broadway debut at The Gural Theater/A.R.T./New York Theaters.

"Border People is the most engaging evening I've spent in the theater in a long time."-Theatermania. "Undeniably engaging and thought provoking."-Time Out New York. "A master class." -The New York Times. "Dan Hoyle's brilliant portrayals are exactly what we need right now." -Cecilia Muñoz, immigration advocate and director of the Domestic Policy Council in the Obama White House.

Border People NYC tour performances begin in Staten Island at the Snug Harbor Culture Center with performances on the 3rd and 4th at 7pm; March 6th and 7th at The Bronx Documentary Center at 7pm; March 9th at RiseBoro Community Room in Brooklyn at 7pm; and on March 13th & 14th in Queens at IBEW Local 3 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available at: https://theworkingtheater.org/events/border-people/





