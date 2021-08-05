Complete Casting Announced For FAIRYCAKES Off-Broadway

Chris Myers (BLKS), Z Infante (Alice By Heart) and Sabatino Cruz ("Sesame Street) have joined the cast of five-time Tony Award-nominee, Drama Desk Award, and two-time Outer Critics Circle Award winner Douglas Carter Beane's newest play, Fairycakes. It marks the complete cast for its world premiere this fall at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), home to many of Beane's first plays, beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

In addition, Ellenore Scott has joined the production as choreographer and associate director. Ellenore was both a finalist (Season Six) and All-Star (Season Eight) on the hit television show "So You Think You Can Dance?". She has performed on the "82nd Annual Academy Awards", "Smash" and "Glee" and also was a dancer with Janet Jackson. She is Founder and Artistic Director of the New York City based contemporary dance company ELSCO Dance and Executive Producer of The Breaking Glass Project, a nationwide program to help mentor and nurture emerging female choreographers.

Beane will direct the cast and characters which features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca (Geppetto), Alfie Fuller (Peaseblossom), Sabatino Cruz (Pinocchio) Jackie Hoffman (Moth), Kuhoo Verma (Cinderella), Z Infante (Cobweb), Ann Harada (Musterseed), Jamen Nanthakumar (Changeling), Julie Halston (Titania/Elizabeth), Brooks Ashmanskas (Oberon/Dirk), Chris Myers (Puck) and Jason Tam (Prince/Cupid).

Scenic Design is by Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Music contributions by Lewis Flinn.

Performances will run Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets are available starting at $35 on www.FairycakesThePlay.com; and the TodayTix app.

An all-star cast of theatrical favorites comes together in this uproarious clash of A Midsummer Night's Dream and old-world fairy tales from Douglas Carter Beane.

One night in the woods, puckish mischief leads to mismatched lovers from across all your favorite stories. And what begins as love at first sprite, grows into something more as the feelings from one midsummer night carry over to the bright light of day.

So come and sit for a spell. Because in this theater, magic is real.

Fairycakes is proud to be the first production of the new season to work in allyship with Broadway for Racial Justice (www.bfrj.com) on creating a safe, equitable space for artists and audiences alike. More details to be released shortly.

For all information go to www.FairycakesThePlay.com