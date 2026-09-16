Comedian Rachel Kaly to Bring HOSPITAL HOUR Off-Broadway

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Comedian Rachel Kaly will make her New York theater debut in her self-written, one-woman comedy, Hospital Hour. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Chris Fleming, the production will play a limited 6-week engagement Off-Broadway at The Culture Club, beginning Friday, October 16 with an official opening on Monday, October 26.

Previously seen on Comedy Central, NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and most recently, Amazon Prime's “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” Rachel Kaly was recently named one of Vulture's “Comedians You Should Know.” Hospital Hour previously played sold out runs in Los Angeles and at Edinburgh Fringe where it was named one of the “Top 10 Live Comedy Shows of 2025.” All tickets during the first week of performances will be $25. The show is executive produceed by Bob Odenkirk, and produced by Christian Palomares.

Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London's SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she's so mentally ill.

The creative team for Hospital Hour includes Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), and Germán Martinez (Sound Design). Hospital Hour will have performances at 9:00PM at The Culture Club in the same space as Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. The production will also have Monday evening performances on Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical's dark day.

RACHEL KALY

is a comedian, writer, and actor from New York City. She has written for TV shows on Amazon, Fox, Netflix, and Comedy Central. She most recently starred in season 2 of "Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat." Other acting credits include "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Rap World" (dir. Conner O'Malley and Danny Scharar), and "Worried" (dir. Nicole Holofcener). She started doing stand-up comedy at age 9, so that's something.

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