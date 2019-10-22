Columbia University School Of The Arts Presents IN THE BLOOD

Columbia University School of the Arts presents the MFA Acting Class of 2020 in their thesis production of In the Blood that will premiere this fall at The Lenfest Center for the Arts at 615 W. 129th St.



The locale is here. The time is now. The impoverished Hester Le Negrita is forced to raise her five illegitimate children in a city and system that is not built to support her. As her life grows uneasier, Hester finds herself turning to those who she trusts most: former lovers...friends...authorities.



Penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, In the Blood draws inspiration from The Scarlet Letter and Greek tragedy to build a unique drama that challenges the consequences of racial and class differences in a capitalist society. This production puts its audience in the seat of the complicit witness-questioning the roles we play in the cyclical nature of our nation's oppression and composes an ode of triumph in a fractured world.



FEATURING: Owala Maima, Hal Miers, Anthony Othello Pratt Jr., Jon Robin, Tenneh Sillah, and Yeena Sung



PRODUCTION TEAM: Dramaturg/Graphic Designer Annie Jin Wang, Production Stage Manager Cordelia Senie, Assistant Stage Manager Melissa Sparks, Scenic Designer Anna Driftmier, Costume Designer Alexandra Soiseth, Lighting Designer Eric Norbury, Sound Designer Caroline Eng, Props Master Emmett Grosland, Director of Production Joe Novak, and Production Manager CB Shotwell



In The Blood will run for a strictly limited engagement at The Lenfest Center for the Arts at 615 W. 129th St. Performances are November 6, 7, 8, 9 at 8pm, with a 2pm matinee Saturday, November 9.



Tickets: $15 General Admission/ $5 Seniors.



Ticketing Info: https://lenfest.arts.columbia.edu/events/acting-thesis-blood





