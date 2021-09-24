Columbia School Of The Arts Presents WILDER SHORTS!

Columbia University School of the Arts presents Logan Reed's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of Wilder Shorts! Happy Journey to Trenton and Camden & PULLMAN CAR HIAWATHA by Thornton Wilder.



The Kirby family travels to Camden and a motley crew of passengers on a train hurtle through the American landscape to Chicago. The solar system makes an entrance, the great philosophers of years past impart their "wisdom," and the fields themselves fight for the spotlight. In a celebration of theatre itself, nine actors perform over 30 roles in these two Thornton Wilder short plays, capturing the hilarity and miracle of life along with its inevitable fragility.

Featuring Lindsey Ackerman , Hilary Asare, Amanda Centeno, Zachary Desmond, Alice Gorelick, Annie Hoeg, Naomi Honig, Michael Karadsheh, and Anthony Naranjo.