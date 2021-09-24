Columbia School Of The Arts Presents WILDER SHORTS!
In a celebration of theatre itself, nine actors perform over 30 roles in these two Thornton Wilder short plays.
Columbia University School of the Arts presents Logan Reed's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of Wilder Shorts! Happy Journey to Trenton and Camden & PULLMAN CAR HIAWATHA by Thornton Wilder.
Featuring Lindsey Ackerman, Hilary Asare, Amanda Centeno, Zachary Desmond, Alice Gorelick, Annie Hoeg, Naomi Honig, Michael Karadsheh, and Anthony Naranjo.
Producer Kyra Armstrong, Dramaturg Zach Marlin, Company Manager Talia Escobedo, Production Stage Manager Aimee-Marie Holland, Assistant Stage Manager Stormy Lambert, Set Designer An-lin Dauber, Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, Costume Designer Matthew R. Malone, Sound Designer Tye Hunt Fitzgerald, Props Coordinator Zach Marlin.
Logan Reed's Directing Thesis was presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts for current Columbia affiliates & a recording will become available on Five OHM for all audiences.
The Kirby family travels to Camden and a motley crew of passengers on a train hurtle through the American landscape to Chicago. The solar system makes an entrance, the great philosophers of years past impart their "wisdom," and the fields themselves fight for the spotlight. In a celebration of theatre itself, nine actors perform over 30 roles in these two Thornton Wilder short plays, capturing the hilarity and miracle of life along with its inevitable fragility.