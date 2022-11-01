Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbia School Of The Arts Presents THE SEA DOES NOT REACH NAPLES

Performances run November 17-20.

Nov. 01, 2022  
Columbia University School of the Arts will present Elena Vannoni's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of The Sea Does Not Reach Naples.

The Sea Does Not Reach Naples is a play based on Anna Maria Ortese's 1953 collection Il mare non bagna Napoli, a lively representation of everyday life in post-WWII Naples, Italy. In the building of the Granili--a grotesque emblem of Naples in the 50s, the writerly persona of Ortese guides us through a child's experience of receiving her first pair of glasses, a woman's inner struggle upon the life-altering return of her lost love, and a melancholic hope to hold together a family broken by the war. Traveling with Ortese in the inferno-esque reality of post-war Neapolitan society, we experience in each story the painful grace that evokes the cuore pensante (ever-thinking heart) within ourselves

FEATURING: Jason Ballew, Alyssa Commo, Theodorus Aidan Elfaizy-Phillips,
Emma Harlow, Francesca Litterio, Kelsey Malanowski, Valerie O'Hara, Loredana Piedeimonte, Celeste Vandermillen, Avery Withers,
Sarah Maria Yannie, Mark Young

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Playwright & Dramaturg Siting Yang,
Assistant Director Qi Wang, Producer Michael Lee,
General Manager Zhiwei Ma, Production Stage Manager Mia Qin,
Assistant Stage Manager Jenna Coffey, Company Manager David O'Brien, Scenic & Prop Designer Jiaying Zhang,
Associate Scenic Designer Oscar Escobedo,
Costume Designer Karen Boyer, Lighting Designer Betsy Chester,
Sound Designer Lucky Bommireddy, Projection Designer Vivienne Shaw

Elena Vannoni's Directing Thesis will be presented at
Lenfest Center for the Arts

LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Thursday, November 17 at 8pm
Friday, November 18 at 8pm
Saturday, November 19 at 2pm
Saturday, November 19 at 8pm
Sunday, November 20 at 2pm
