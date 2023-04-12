Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Colin Campbell's GRIEF: A ONE MAN SHITSHOW Extends at Theatre Row

Colin Campbell's GRIEF: A ONE MAN SHITSHOW Extends at Theatre Row

Campbell has channeled his shock, anguish, and rage into this tragic-comic exploration of our culture’s inability to talk about grief.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The New York premiere of Click Here from Los Angeles-based writer and performer Colin Campbell at Theatre Row has extended to April 23, 2023. After a drunk driver killed both his teenage children, Campbell channeled his shock, anguish, and rage into this tragic-comic exploration of our culture's inability to talk about grief. The production, which opened on April 2, is directed by Michael Schlitt. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here

In Grief: A One Man ShitShow, Campbell gets into the weeds of grief - what happens to the marriage after the kids are killed? How do you ever get back to having sex? What do you say to people in grief? Campbell discovers that no one knows how to talk to him. His grief is too scary. He turns to grief groups and grief books but finds no relief from his fury. And then, against his will, Campbell finds his heart stretched and his compassion for others in grief expands. Slowly, he starts to pull apart his own misconceptions about loss and heartbreak, discovering other, deeper layers of loss that he had never even thought about. What begins as the feel-bad show of the year turns surprisingly redemptive. And it's funny, too, believe it or not.

Performances of Grief: A One Man Shitshow follow the publication of Campbell's first book, Finding The Words: Working Through Profound Loss with Hope and Purpose, which was published on March 14 by Tarcher Perigee, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

"We've lost the insights of the ancient Greeks, and no longer know how to process intense grief, or talk to the grieving," says master storyteller Campbell. "People are often too scared to say anything other than 'there are no words,' but I've come to learn that we grieve so that we are able to live more fully. It's essential. Being able to share my story with New York audiences on dates that include my children's birthdays brings me a kind of solace."


Performances of Grief: A One Man ShitShow will now take place through April 23, 2023, at Theatre Row, located at 410 W 42nd St in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Thursday-Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. General admission tickets, which start at $37.50, are available at Click Here. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Form Theatricals (Anthony Francavilla and Reed Ridgley) serves as General Manager.

Please visit Click Here for more information.

About the Artists


Colin Campbell

(writer, performer) is a writer and director for theater and film. He was nominated for an academy award for Seraglio, a short film he created with his lovely and talented wife, Gail Lerner. His production of The Ballad of Ricardo Flores Magon at the Ford Theater was broadcast on KCET TV. His Variedades on Olvera Street was also broadcast on KCET TV. His production of his play, Golden Prospects was nominated for five LA Weekly awards and was Critic's Pick in Time Out NY and LA Times. His webseries, Dealbreakers, is on Amazon Prime. Campbell has written and directed for Instant Films, winning Best Writer, Best Director and numerous Best Film Awards. He has taught Theater and/or Filmmaking at Chapman University, Loyola Marymount University, Cal Poly Pomona University, Relativity Education, and to incarcerated youth through The Unusual Suspects. He has worked with numerous theater companies in LA including Cornerstone Theater, Actors Gang, A.S.K. Theater Projects, Taper New Works Festival, Theater Neo and Neurotic Young Urbanites. His book, Finding The Words: Working Through Profound Loss with Hope and Purpose, comes out March 14, 2023 for Tarcher Perigee, an imprint of Penguin Random House. https://colincampbellauthor.com/

Michael Schlitt

(director) is a founding member of the Actors' Gang theater company, two-time winner of the FringeNYC's Outstanding Solo Performance award, and a co-recipient of the LADCC Margaret Harford award for outstanding contribution to Los Angeles Theater. By day, he worked in creative marketing for almost 20 years, producing TV commercials for multiple campaigns-The Social Network, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Amazing Spiderman, and others. His radio reporting can currently be heard on KCRW's Unfictional and Greater LA. His original podcast series Early Bird Special is available on iTunes.




DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY to Conclude Five-Borough NYC Tour in May Photo
DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY to Conclude Five-Borough NYC Tour in May
 Following a 5-week run at Stone Nest in London’s West End, the american vicarious's Five-Borough NYC Tour of Debate: Baldwin vs Buckley will conclude with two performances on May 13 at the Bronx River Art Center.
LOVE + SCIENCE From David J. Glass to Premiere at New York City Center Stage II Photo
LOVE + SCIENCE From David J. Glass to Premiere at New York City Center Stage II
Love + Science, a new play by playwright and scientist David J. Glass, is set to premiere May 26–July 6, 2023, at New York City Center Stage II.
Fault Line Theatre Sets 2023 Season Featuring New Plays in Development Photo
Fault Line Theatre Sets 2023 Season Featuring New Plays in Development
Fault Line Theatre has announced their 13th Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
Jillian Walkers THE WHITNEY ALBUM Premieres at Soho Rep in May Photo
Jillian Walker's THE WHITNEY ALBUM Premieres at Soho Rep in May
Soho Rep presents the world premiere of multidisciplinary theater-maker and “imaginary historian” Jillian Walker's The Whitney Album, a meditation on the artist's relationship to Whitney Houston's work and personal life, and perceptions of both in the American imagination. The production concludes a 2022-23 Soho Rep season consisting entirely of works commissioned by the organization

More Hot Stories For You


DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY to Conclude Five-Borough NYC Tour in MayDEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY to Conclude Five-Borough NYC Tour in May
April 12, 2023

 Following a 5-week run at Stone Nest in London’s West End, the american vicarious's Five-Borough NYC Tour of Debate: Baldwin vs Buckley will conclude with two performances on May 13 at the Bronx River Art Center.
LOVE + SCIENCE From David J. Glass to Premiere at New York City Center Stage IILOVE + SCIENCE From David J. Glass to Premiere at New York City Center Stage II
April 12, 2023

Love + Science, a new play by playwright and scientist David J. Glass, is set to premiere May 26–July 6, 2023, at New York City Center Stage II.
Fault Line Theatre Sets 2023 Season Featuring New Plays in DevelopmentFault Line Theatre Sets 2023 Season Featuring New Plays in Development
April 12, 2023

Fault Line Theatre has announced their 13th Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
Jillian Walker's THE WHITNEY ALBUM Premieres at Soho Rep in MayJillian Walker's THE WHITNEY ALBUM Premieres at Soho Rep in May
April 12, 2023

Soho Rep presents the world premiere of multidisciplinary theater-maker and “imaginary historian” Jillian Walker's The Whitney Album, a meditation on the artist's relationship to Whitney Houston's work and personal life, and perceptions of both in the American imagination. The production concludes a 2022-23 Soho Rep season consisting entirely of works commissioned by the organization
MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Comes to The Kraine Theater in MayMAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Comes to The Kraine Theater in May
April 12, 2023

FRIGID New York in association with Dream Sweet Films will present Maestro's Magical Music Box Live!, an educational children's show for kids 3-10 years performed in English and ASL based on the popular YouYube series, May 6-28 at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003).
share