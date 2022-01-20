Classic Stage Company Announces Postponement of BLACK ODYSSEY

Classic Stage Company announced that the upcoming run of black odyssey, written by Marcus Gardley and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, has been postponed. Originally set to begin performances in Winter 2022, black odyssey will now begin performances later this season at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street, NY, NY 10003).

"The resurgence of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant have come at a very challenging time for CSC and theaters across the city," says Artistic Director John Doyle. "After considered discussions with the creative team of black odyssey, all at CSC believe it is in the best interest of our artists and audiences to postpone the production. We look forward to mounting this exciting play in the coming months."



Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley (The House That Will Not Stand) blends classic mythology, African American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home.

black odyssey was originally developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company, a division of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Kent Thompson, Artistic Director).

Currently on stage at Classic Stage Company is Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle. Performances continue through January 30, 2022. The season will resume in the Spring with Snow in Midsummer, written by Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig (The World of Extreme Happiness) and directed by Zi Alikhan (The Ramayan). The season will continue in the Fall with A Man of No Importance, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. A Man of No Importance will be directed by John Doyle.

For more information visit: https://www.classicstage.org/