Clé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April

Clé Holly's deeply moving musical FOUR brings a string quartet's uncertain future to New York City.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Clé Holly's Musical, FOUR, is Coming To Open Jar in April

After a successful run at the renowned Hollywood Fringe Festival and another at the legendary Edinburgh Fringe, Clé Holly's deeply moving musical about a string quartet facing an uncertain future will travel to New York City for a special industry presentation.

FOUR will be presented Wednesday, April 10 @ 7:00 p.m. and Friday, April 12 @ 3:00 p.m. at OPEN JAR STUDIOS, 1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, New York City, (Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th).

In this poignant and compelling new work, an ambitious manager - hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future - introduces the group to a new first violinist. This new addition forces the team to explore more than just the music. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2286483®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ffourtheplay.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for further details.

Clé Holly -- the award-winning playwright of FOUR -- is herself a violinist, supplying a healthy dose of verisimilitude to this acutely written drama with live music. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. She is also an Associate Producer of the upcoming independent film "Our Son" starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Additional information about all her work can be found at www.Cle.digital.




