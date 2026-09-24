City Center Launches Passport To Rhythm In Partnership With Ailey

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New York City Center is launching a new family event called Passport to Rhythm as part of the 2026 – 2027 season. Presented in partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, this interactive experience is inspired by the new children's book Introducing Rhythm written by Alicia Graf Mack, Ailey's Daria L. and Eric J. Wallach Artistic Director.

For decades, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and New York City Center have shared a beloved holiday tradition. When Ailey returns to City Center this season (Dec 2, 2026 – Jan 3, 2027), the two institutions will bring together dance, education, literature, visual art, and family engagement to welcome a new generation of New Yorkers into the performing arts.

On December 13, Graf Mack will introduce her new children's book, illustrated by Justin Campbell, celebrating movement and the idea that dance is for everyone. The introduction will launch Passport to Rhythm after the matinee performance, transforming City Center's Grand Tier into five activity stations inspired by the dance styles featured in the book: ballet, tap, modern, hip hop, and step. Led by City Center Teaching Artists, with participation from Campbell, the experience invites children and their adults to move, listen, create, and explore together. Graf Mack will also host a book signing in the Shuman Patrons Lounge on December 13.

Passport to Rhythm will return following the Sunday matinee performances on December 20 and January 3, offering families multiple opportunities throughout the Ailey season to connect with the book's themes of movement, music, courage, creativity, and belonging. Together, Ailey and City Center will build on their shared legacy while creating a welcoming entry point to dance for the next generation—celebrating the joyful message that everybody has rhythm and everybody belongs. All Passport to Rhythm events are free for ticketholders at their respective performances.

New York City Center's 2026 - 2027 Season opens with the Fall for Dance Festival (Sep 22 – Oct 3), followed by The Australian Ballet | Oscar (Oct 8 – 11), Annual Gala Presentation In the Heights (Oct 28 – Nov 15), and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's annual holiday season (Dec 2, 2026 — Jan 3, 2027).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 09 Hrs 23 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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