Christopher Rungoo Named Director of Human Resources at Signature Theatre

Christopher Rungoo has become the Director of Human Resources at Signature Theatre, the company announced today. Mr. Rungoo joined Signature Theatre on January 11.

Executive Director Harold Wolpert said, "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Signature and pull up another seat to the table. Conceived through the advocacy of our staff, this new senior staff position-in addition to supporting our community of artists and staff-will focus on addressing inequities through our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility initiatives and help us become an anti-racist theatre. His leadership, combined with his expertise, contagious energy and enthusiasm for this work, will advance our goals to support our most valuable resource, our people."

Mr. Rungoo joins a senior leadership team at Signature helmed by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Harold Wolpert as well as Associate Artistic Director Beth Whitaker, General Manager Meghan Lantzy, Director of Marketing, Communications and Engagement Rochelle Torres, Director of Development Glenn Alan Stiskal, Director of Finance Jeffrey Bledsoe and Director of Production and Facilities Paul Ziemer.

About CHRISTOPHER RUNGOO

Chris served as the Director of Human Resources at the Vilcek Foundation for the last 10 years. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Pennsylvania State University and went on to get his Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology as well as his MBA from North Park University in Chicago. In addition to this, he has experience working on equity, diversity and inclusion, and recently completed an EDI certification program through Cornell University and holds a Professional certificate through the Society for Human Resources Management. He is most passionate about creating a society and workplace that's equitable, diverse, inclusive and accessible to all.