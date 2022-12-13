Casts Announced for HEAVEN & FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER IS DRUNK & THE SHEEP HAVE ALL JUMPED THE FENCES at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters has announced the casts and creative teams for Heaven and Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences.

Presented by Fishamble: The New Play Company, written by Eugene O'Brien and directed by Jim Culleton, Heaven will run in 59E59's Theater B (59 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022), where the show will begin previews January 11, 2023, and open January 14 for a run through January 29, 2023.

The cast of Heaven will include Andrew Bennett (Big Bad Woolf) and Janet Moran (Ulysses).

Heaven will feature scenic design by Zia Bergin-Holly, costume design by Saileóg O'Halloran, lighting design by Sinéad McKenna, and music & sound design by Carl Kennedy. Eoin Kilkenny will serve as Production Manager, with Cally Shine as Line Producer, Daire Ó Muirí as Assistant Production Manager, Gavin Kostick as Dramaturg, and Ronan Carey as Production Coordinator. Heaven is produced by Eva Scanlan.

Olivier Award-winning company Fishamble returns to 59E59 Theaters as part of Origin's 1st Irish, following its previous, highly-acclaimed productions of Maz and Bricks, On Blueberry Hill, and others.

Set in County Offaly, Ireland during the weekend of a local wedding, guests Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer. Heaven examines family bonds, life decisions, and the search for happiness in contemporary Ireland.

The performance schedule for Heaven in 59E59's Theater B is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:15pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15pm.

Tickets to Heaven begin at $25 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/heaven/.

59E59 also announced casting today for Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences, presented by Big Telly Theatre Company. Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk will begin previews in Theater C on January 11, 2023 and will open January 17 for a limited run through January 28, 2023.

The cast of Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk will include Vicky Allen (The Shedding of Skin), Nicky Harley ("Game of Thrones"), Rhodri Lewis ("Torchwood") and Chris Robinson ("Derry Girls").

Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk is written and directed by is Zoe Seaton and based on the original short story by Owen Booth. The production will feature design by Ryan Dawson Laight, sound design by Garth McConaghie, lighting design (original) by Blue Hanley, and re-lighting (tour venues) by Sinead Owens. Sinead Owens serves as production manager, Sarah Johnson as choreographer, and Crissy O'Donovan as producer.

A match made in horror! The story begins in 1946, when villagers dig Frankenstein's monster out of the glacier he'd crawled into after his Hollywood career gave up the ghost.

Fully defrosted, he meets "The One," igniting a love story of monstrous proportions. A duet of undateables stand out and fit in to forge their own beautiful brand of domestic bliss with their 67 (Italian) blue sheep. The comedy is pitch black and horror gets a happily ever after in this wildly fresh look at the Frankenstein myth crafted by the critically acclaimed theater mavericks, Big Telly Theatre Company, known for their bold style of immersive and rollicking entertainment.

The performance schedule for Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk in 59E59's Theater C is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30.

Tickets to Frankenstein's Monster is Drunk begin at $30 and are on sale now at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/frankensteins-monster-is-drunk/.