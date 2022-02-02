Casting Announced For THE BRITISH INVASION – Live On Stage

They are the songs sung along to the radio: "wild thing, I think I love you," "I can't get no...satisfaction," "I want to hold your ha-aaand, I want to hold your hand." They are the songs that inspired dreams: "wishin' and hopin' and thinkin' and prayin'...plannin' and dreamin' each night of his charms," "it's the time of the season for lov-ing." They are the songs that turned the worlds of music, fashion, and art upside down and are just as fresh and vibrant six decades later. The British Invasion - Live On Stage today announced its cast of musicians and singers who will jam live to the iconic British pop sound that swept across the world.

The 50-plus city tour launches February 12 with stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, and Tampa. Tickets and tour dates are available at www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com.

The band includes Brittneyann Accetta of Old Bridge, NJ on keyboards and vocals; Jonah Bob of New York City on bass and vocals; Teddy Grey of North Attleboro, MA on rhythm guitar (acoustic and electric) and vocals; Tanner Hake of Los Angeles on rhythm guitar (acoustic and electric) and vocals; Billy Harrington of Ann Arbor, MI on drums and vocals; musical director Martin Martiarena of San Diego, CA on lead guitar; and, Shannon McEldowney of North Bend, WA on keyboards and vocals.

"We've pulled together an amazing cast of musicians who cut their teeth on The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, and The Rolling Stones," said Ralph Schmidtke, producer at Quatro Entertainment. "The music from the British Invasion knows no generational boundaries. Everyone from two to 92 knows these songs, has memories associated with them, and invariably they want to sing along with to them with our talented musicians."

The British Invasion - Live On Stage is created by the producers of the hit musical tribute The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment. It will spotlight songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, the Hollies, the Animals, the Kinks, Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, Herman's Hermits, and many more groundbreaking acts. In addition to live music, extravagant tailor-made costumes demonstrate the groovy mod fashion style, and a multimedia presentation will portray the seismic shift of pop culture and history.

For more information about the tour, go to www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com.

Follow The British Invasion - Live On Stage on Facebook and Instagram and with the hashtag #BritishInvasionTour

Tour Dates

February 12 Columbus, GA RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

February 15 Cleveland, MS Bologna Performing Arts Center

February 16 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

February 18 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Center

February 19 Toledo, OH Valentine Theater

February 20 Athens, OH Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

February 23 Lima, OH Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center

February 24 Scranton, PA Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple

February 25 Easton, PA State Theatre

February 26 Waterbury, CT Palace Theatre

February 27 Rutland, VT The Paramount

March 1 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

March 3 Baltimore, MD The Hippodrome Theatre

March 4 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

March 5 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

March 6 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

March 8 Boston, MA Colonial Theatre

March 9 Erie, PA Warner Theatre

March 10 Elyria, OH Stocker Center

March 11 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts

March 12 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

March 13 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

March 15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

March 16 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Center for the Arts at Beaver Creek

March 18 Idaho Falls, ID The Colonial Theatre

March 19 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theatre

March 20 Butte, MT Mother Lode Theatre

March 22 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

March 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater

March 29 Bend, OR Tower Theatre

March 30 Twin Falls, ID CSI Fine Arts Auditorium

April 1 Olympia, WA Washington Center for the Performing Arts

April 2 Bremerton, WA Admiral Theatre

April 3 Tacoma, WA The Pantages Theater

*April 4-5 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts

April 7 Tucson, AZ Fox Theatre

April 8 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater

April 9 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts

*April 12 Farmington, NM Civic Center Auditorium

*April 19 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall

April 20 Eau Claire, WI Pablo Center at the Confluence

April 21 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

April 22 Wausau, WI Grand Theater

April 24 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

*April 26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

April 27 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center

April 28 Anderson, IN The Paramount Theatre

April 29 New Philadelphia, OH Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Ctr.

April 30 Springfield, OH Kuss Auditorium

*May 1 Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium

*May 3 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 4 Ft. Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

May 7 Dallas, TX Annette Strauss Square

May 8 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 10 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall

May 12 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre for the Performing Arts

*May 13 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater

*May 14 Ft. Lauderdale, FL The Parker

May 15 Tampa, FL Carol Morsani Hall