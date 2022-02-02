Casting Announced For THE BRITISH INVASION – Live On Stage
The 50-plus city tour launches February 12 with stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, and Tampa.
They are the songs sung along to the radio: "wild thing, I think I love you," "I can't get no...satisfaction," "I want to hold your ha-aaand, I want to hold your hand." They are the songs that inspired dreams: "wishin' and hopin' and thinkin' and prayin'...plannin' and dreamin' each night of his charms," "it's the time of the season for lov-ing." They are the songs that turned the worlds of music, fashion, and art upside down and are just as fresh and vibrant six decades later. The British Invasion - Live On Stage today announced its cast of musicians and singers who will jam live to the iconic British pop sound that swept across the world.
Tickets and tour dates are available at www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com.
The band includes Brittneyann Accetta of Old Bridge, NJ on keyboards and vocals; Jonah Bob of New York City on bass and vocals; Teddy Grey of North Attleboro, MA on rhythm guitar (acoustic and electric) and vocals; Tanner Hake of Los Angeles on rhythm guitar (acoustic and electric) and vocals; Billy Harrington of Ann Arbor, MI on drums and vocals; musical director Martin Martiarena of San Diego, CA on lead guitar; and, Shannon McEldowney of North Bend, WA on keyboards and vocals.
"We've pulled together an amazing cast of musicians who cut their teeth on The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, and The Rolling Stones," said Ralph Schmidtke, producer at Quatro Entertainment. "The music from the British Invasion knows no generational boundaries. Everyone from two to 92 knows these songs, has memories associated with them, and invariably they want to sing along with to them with our talented musicians."
The British Invasion - Live On Stage is created by the producers of the hit musical tribute The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment. It will spotlight songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, the Hollies, the Animals, the Kinks, Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, Herman's Hermits, and many more groundbreaking acts. In addition to live music, extravagant tailor-made costumes demonstrate the groovy mod fashion style, and a multimedia presentation will portray the seismic shift of pop culture and history.
Tour Dates
February 12 Columbus, GA RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
February 15 Cleveland, MS Bologna Performing Arts Center
February 16 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
February 18 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Center
February 19 Toledo, OH Valentine Theater
February 20 Athens, OH Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
February 23 Lima, OH Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
February 24 Scranton, PA Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple
February 25 Easton, PA State Theatre
February 26 Waterbury, CT Palace Theatre
February 27 Rutland, VT The Paramount
March 1 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
March 3 Baltimore, MD The Hippodrome Theatre
March 4 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
March 5 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
March 6 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater
March 8 Boston, MA Colonial Theatre
March 9 Erie, PA Warner Theatre
March 10 Elyria, OH Stocker Center
March 11 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts
March 12 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center
March 13 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre
March 15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
March 16 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Center for the Arts at Beaver Creek
March 18 Idaho Falls, ID The Colonial Theatre
March 19 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theatre
March 20 Butte, MT Mother Lode Theatre
March 22 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
March 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater
March 29 Bend, OR Tower Theatre
March 30 Twin Falls, ID CSI Fine Arts Auditorium
April 1 Olympia, WA Washington Center for the Performing Arts
April 2 Bremerton, WA Admiral Theatre
April 3 Tacoma, WA The Pantages Theater
*April 4-5 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts
April 7 Tucson, AZ Fox Theatre
April 8 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater
April 9 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts
*April 12 Farmington, NM Civic Center Auditorium
*April 19 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall
April 20 Eau Claire, WI Pablo Center at the Confluence
April 21 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion
April 22 Wausau, WI Grand Theater
April 24 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
*April 26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
April 27 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center
April 28 Anderson, IN The Paramount Theatre
April 29 New Philadelphia, OH Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Ctr.
April 30 Springfield, OH Kuss Auditorium
*May 1 Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium
*May 3 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
May 4 Ft. Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall
May 7 Dallas, TX Annette Strauss Square
May 8 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 10 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall
May 12 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre for the Performing Arts
*May 13 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater
*May 14 Ft. Lauderdale, FL The Parker
May 15 Tampa, FL Carol Morsani Hall