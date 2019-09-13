Casting Announced For Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORY The Gene Frankel Theatre

White Horse Theater Company will present the World Premiere of Broken Story written and directed by Cyndy A. Marion at The Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012), November 8-16. Performances will be on Friday, November 8 at 8pm, Saturday, November 9 at 8pm, Sunday, November 10 at 3pm, Tuesday, November 12 at 8pm, Wednesday, November 13 at 8pm, Thursday, November 14 at 8pm, Friday, November 15 at 8pm, Saturday, November 16 at 2pm, and Saturday, November 16 at 8pm.

Tickets ($25) are available for purchase in advance at https://whtc.ticketleap.com/BrokenStory/. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

In Broken Story we meet Jess, a driven young New York reporter who arrives at the Los Angeles home of murdered novelist Jane Hartman, hoping to uncover the true story behind a mysterious Hollywood crime. As she meets those closest to the victim, everyone becomes a suspect. Alibis are questioned, motives are discovered, and memories are surfaced in an effort to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Jess is as gifted with her journalist notebook as she is with her imagination, but the truth she unearths has dangerous consequences.

White Horse Theater Company has been producing critically acclaimed classic and new American plays in NYC since 2003. Watch the official trailer for Broken Story at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tOBYcqpHx4.

The cast will feature Joseph Cassese* (The Lepers at EST), Amy Fulgham* (East Village Chronicles at Metropolitan Playhouse), Joanna Parson* (Not Helpful: Pretty Songs and Feminine Harms at Don't Tell Mama), Jessie Ruane* (Tuff Boys 24 Hour Musical at The PIT), and Rod Sweitzer* (Clothes for a Summer Hotel with White Horse Theater Company) with Set Design by Andis Gjoni (Eyes for Consuela with White Horse Theater at The Gene Frankel Theatre), Lighting Design by Brian Aldous (The Invention of Tragedy by Mac Wellman at The Flea Theater), Costume Design by Derek Nye Lockwood (Beggar's Opera at Medicine Show Theatre), Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen (The Golem of Havana at La MaMa), and Original Music by Joe Gianono (You are Perfect with White Horse Theater Company).

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association/ Equity Approved Showcase





