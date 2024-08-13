Cast Set for VILE ISLE at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tank has revealed the cast for the first production of their Fall 2024 Core Productions season. Vile Isle, by Justin Aaron Halle (Cowgirl) and directed by Spencer Whale (Lempicka), will begin performances on September 13 for a limited run through October 6, 2024 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater.

The cast for Vile Isle will include Sam Gonzalez (Invasive Species, Bathhouse.pptx), Mariyea Jackson (On Sugarland), Max Kantor (Rough Trade), Julian Socha (The Wintergaurd Play), and Kenon Veno (Revolution: Two Stories with the Same Ending).



The creative team will feature Scenic Design by Dan Daly (Tammany Hall), Costume Design by David B. Hyman (The Sound Inside), Lighting Design by Yichen Zhou (Invasive Species), and Sound Design by Angela Baughman (Water for Elephants). Tralen Doler is the Composer/DJ, Dezi Tibbs is the Dramaturg, Gabrielle P. Guagenti is the Stage Manager, and Xiaoyue Zhang is the Line Producer.



In seven days the world will end by Flood—at least according to drag queen Lizzie Fine, who receives a frightening prophecy of Old Testament proportions. Meanwhile, a gaggle of gay "chosen family" considers unchoosing each other. Nathan the Demon Twink seeks transcendence through Kabbalah (and Adderall), Christopher bravely transitions (into a DJ), and Gnocchi the Cat WILL be Bat Mitzvah'd, God willing. Vile Isle is a precocious and party-fueled dark comedy about how we fail and forgive one another and what faith is worth when our limits are existentially tested.



For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org



Vile Isle is produced by Most Unwanted Productions (Connor Scully) (DIRT, Please Clap Festival).



The Fall 2024 Core Production season will also include Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls by Deniz Khateri; Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie by Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian and directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell; Deadclass, Ohio by Goat Exchange; and Testing2 by Soomi Kim.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

