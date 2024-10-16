Cast Set for THE LIGHT AND THE DARK at Primary Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters in association with Chautauqua Theater Company, and in association with Jamie deRoy, will present The Light and The Dark, a new play written by Kate Hamill and directed by Jade King Carroll. The Light and The Dark will begin previews at 59E59's Theater A on November 2, 2024, with an opening night set for November 17 for a limited run through December 15, 2024. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater Company at 59E59 Theaters.

The cast of The Light and The Dark will include Carlo Albán (Sweat) as Judge/Priest, Kate Hamill (Little Women) as Artemisia, Wynn Harmon (Porgy and Bess) as Orazio, Jason O'Connell (Pride and Prejudice) as Cosimo/Deputy, Joey Parsons (God of Carnage) as Maria/Tuzia/Matteo/Mother Superior, and Matthew Saldívar (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Agostino.

The Light and The Dark will feature scenic design by Brittany Vasta (A Woman Among Women), costume design by Jen Caprio (The Heart of Rock and Roll), lighting design by Seth Reiser (Abe Lincoln in Illinois), sound design by Fan Zhang (Good Bones) and Megumi Katayama (City Center's Titanic), projection design by Kylee Loera (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), original music by Fan Zhang, dramaturgy by Kristin Leahey (Simona's Search), intimacy and fight direction by Crista Marie Jackson (Between Riverside and Crazy), and props supervision by Donnie Woodard (Network). Giles Horne (SIX) is the Production Stage Manager and Abi Rowe (Islander) is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl, CSA and Charlie Hano, CSA.

At the height of the Italian Renaissance, artists are reshaping the very image of humanity. Artemisia Gentileschi wants to become one of the great painters...but women are not thought capable of true artistry. With persistence and bravado she quickly establishes a groundbreaking perspective, but just as her career begins to gain momentum, a series of devastating betrayals crack the foundation of her life and art. Told through her piercing point of view, The Light and The Dark (the life and times of Artemisia Gentileschi) weaves a magnetic and empowering tapestry of art, ambition, rage, and resilience.

From Kate Hamill, the playwright behind Primary Stages' critically acclaimed adaptations of Pride and Prejudice and Little Women, comes a new play about how Gentileschi transcended trauma to become one of the most successful artists of her time and an inspiration for women throughout the ages.

The performance schedule for The Light and The Dark is as follows: Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm; Saturday-Sunday at 2pm.

Exceptions: there will be no performances on Saturday November 2 at 2pm; Sunday November 17; Friday November 22; Wednesday November 27 at 7pm; Thursday November 28; Tuesday December 3; Friday December 6; and Friday December 13.

There will be added weekday matinees on Wednesday November 20 at 2pm; Wednesday November 27 at 2pm; and Friday November 29 at 2pm.

Tickets to The Light and The Dark begin at $38 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-light-and-the-dark-the-life-and-times-of-artemisia-gentileschi/.

Primary Stages is proud to announce a year-long discount ticketing initiative in collaboration with TodayTix. For Primary Stages' 40th anniversary season of plays, TodayTix will offer $19.84 lottery tickets for every performance in honor of its founding in 1984, celebrating the many patrons and artists that make up their history and their future. Learn more about the TodayTix lottery at todaytix.com/us/static/lotteryandrush.

