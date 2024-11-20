Photos: THE LIGHT AND THE DARK Opens at 59E59

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Light and The Dark, a new play written by Kate Hamill and directed by Jade King Carroll, is now playing at 59E59's Theater A through December 15, 2024. Check out photos from opening night below!

At the height of the Italian Renaissance, artists are reshaping the very image of humanity. Artemisia Gentileschi wants to become one of the great painters...but women are not thought capable of true artistry. With persistence and bravado she quickly establishes a groundbreaking perspective, but just as her career begins to gain momentum, a series of devastating betrayals crack the foundation of her life and art. Told through her piercing point of view, The Light and The Dark (the life and times of Artemisia Gentileschi) weaves a magnetic and empowering tapestry of art, ambition, rage, and resilience.

From Kate Hamill, the playwright behind Primary Stages’ critically acclaimed adaptations of Pride and Prejudice and Little Women, comes a new play about how Gentileschi transcended trauma to become one of the most successful artists of her time and an inspiration for women throughout the ages.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michaelson

