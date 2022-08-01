Cast Announced for THE MEMORY EXAM Playing at 59E59 Theaters This September

59E59 Theaters and Oberon Theatre Ensemble announced casting for The Memory Exam by Steven Fechter (Rehearsing the Wannsee Conference) and directed by Terrence O'Brien (Pimm's Mission). The Memory Exam begins previews September 3, 2022, in Theater C and opens September 10 for a run through September 25, 2022.

The cast of The Memory Exam will include Alfred Gingold (Equus) as Hank, Gus Kaikkonen (House of Mirth) as Tom, Bekka Lindström (The Sky Inside) as Jen and Vernice Miller (Eve's Song) as Dale.

The Memory Exam will feature scenic design by Tamara L. Honesty, costume design by Amy Sutton, lighting design by Greg MacPherson, and sound design by Charles Hatcher. Jenna Lazar serves as Company Manager, with Charles Casano as Stage Manager. Helene Galek is the Casting Director.

Set in a future world when the simple act of forgetting can be fatal, vigilante laws turn neighbors, friends, and colleagues into spies and informants. Three people in their autumn years covertly hire an expert who can coach them for the perilous Memory Exam. Failure is almost all but certain - but the coach has devised a method that depends on how well they can recall the specifics of their most enduring memory no matter how factual or fantastic.

The Memory Exam is a play about courage, survival, and the fear of losing your future because you're forgetting the past.

The performance schedule for The Memory Exam is as follows: Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Wednesday September 7.

Tickets to The Memory Exam begin at $20 and are on sale now at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-memory-exam/.

Oberon Theatre Ensemble's mission is to cultivate and invigorate a diverse theatre community through the production of original, contemporary, and classic works. oberontheatre.org

ABOUT 59E59



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org