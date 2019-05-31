Cast Announced for EMERGENCY - A Modern-Day Medical Musical At Hudson Guild Theater

New York Theater Festival's SUMMERFEST presents Emergency, a modern-day medical musical by father-son creative team Jeff and Jacob Foy, featuring a talented cast of Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theater performers. Winner of the Ken Davenport Inner Circle Grant, three performances will be staged at the Hudson Guild Theater, 441 West 26th Street in NYC.

Jeremy Quinn directs a cast of sixteen with credits from Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours and regional theaters, including Maddie Shea Baldwin* (B'way & Nat. Tour: Bright Star); Owen Beans* (Regional: Surflight Music Theater); Teren Carter* (Nat. Tour: Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar; TV: Blacklist, Good Wife, Madame Secretary ); Emily Cramer* (B'way: School of Rock, Les Miserables, Mary Poppins); Susan Cohen DeStefano; Fred Frabotta (Regional: Interlakes Theater, St. Petersburg Opera); Jose Gomez, Jr. (Regional: Texas Shakespeare Festival); Amy Griffin* (B'way & Nat. Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas; 1st Nat. Tour: Seussical, My Fair Lady); Kevin Hack* (Int'l. Tour: West Side Story); Wes Hart* (B'way: Anastasia; Nat. Tour: Jersey Boys); Kimberly Hicks (TV: Running with Delays, We Are the Homefront ); Matthew Hougland (Regional: Theater by the Sea, Peregrine Theater Ensemble); Jaiden Klein (Regional: How the Grinch Stole Christmas); Nick Kohn* (Off-B'way: Avenue Q); Robin Lounsbury* (Int'l. Tour: Sound of Music; Papermill Playhouse: Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls; and Nakiya Peterkin (NY: Disenchanted! A New Musical Comedy)

A new intern whose life's dream is to become an ER doctor and save lives, Justin Marks, M.D. has one night to save his career. Despite excelling in the classroom, his deficient bedside manner failed to land him a spot in a residency program. Now, forced to compete with his nemesis Kyle for the one Emergency Medicine spot left in the country, both candidates battle in an overnight shift under the watchful eye of program director Dr. Sharp. Amid forgotten patients, confiscating foreign bodies, and unearthly phone calls from Jesus, Emergency is filled with energy and compassion, lovable characters, and powerful and catchy melodies.

Tickets are $23.00 (plus fees). For tickets and information, visit New York Theater Festival SUMMERFEST.

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Jeff and Jacob Foy are a father/son writing duo from Indiana. They started writing Emergency when Jacob was just 16 years old. Since then, they have enjoyed spending countless hours together writing, re-writing, recording, singing, creating melodies, and collaborating, and have written 2 more shows over that time.

Jacob Foy (book, music & lyrics), 19, is a sophomore in college where he is a theatre major. He is a self-taught musician and composer, and is responsible for creating and playing all of the music in their shows. He has recorded, mixed, and edited each song in his bedroom closet using recording equipment he got for Christmas. His goal is to become a Broadway writer/producer.

Jeff Foy (book & lyrics) is a physician who practices Emergency Medicine. His love of both theatre and medicine are what led to his idea of a writing Emergency, and his love of writing and collaborating with Jacob has fueled his desire to keep writing. He is thrilled to be working alongside Jacob, his oldest of 4 children, and is excited to take this crazy journey with him.

Jeremy Quinn (director) - Broadway: 73rd Annual Theatre World Awards; Off Broadway: Emergency, Lights & Music, Chasing Innocence; National Tour: Old Jews Telling Jokes; Regional: Les Miserables, AUGUST: Osage County, CATS, Hair, The Color Purple, Spring Awakening, Heathers, Tarzan, RENT, Legally Blonde, The Little Mermaid, Lend Me A Tenor, The Rocky Horror Show, The Addams Family, *Sweeney Todd (*Outstanding Professional Production Nominee - OnStage Critics Circle) plus many, many more. BFA Theatre Performance from University of Miami, Professional Program Graduate of the NY Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, 2008 Lincoln Center Theatre Directors Lab, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of the Island City Theatre Project, Founder and past President of The NY Actors' Alliance, Associate Producer of Broadway for a New America, Director and Associate Director of Broadway/Off-Broadway Theatre World Awards (2007 - 2016), former Producing Artistic Director of White Plains Performing Arts Center (2011-2016). More at www.jeremyquinn.com

Emergency is presented by the New York Theater Festival SUMMERFEST. Music Director: Lena Gabrielle; Choreographer: Lexie Fennell Frare; Set/Lighting Designer: David Goldstein; Costume Designer: Sarah Zinn; Casting Director: Eisenberg/Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA/Ally Beans, CSA); General Management: Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin/Tim Sulka); Publicity: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Note: Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theater performers will be presenting The Foys It's A Family Affair, a musical journey of The Foy's original musical works at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, June 20th at 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. AEA Showcase.





